ForgeRock (FORG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.32, changing hands as high as $21.41 per share. ForgeRock Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.125 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

