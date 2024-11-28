Forge Resources Strengthens Leadership Team

Forge Resources (TSE:FRG) has released an update.

Forge Resources Corp. has appointed Camilo Cordovez Amador as Vice President of Finance, bringing over 16 years of experience in financial and mining sectors, and Patrick Bonner as a Special Advisor, known for his expertise in the junior mining sector and equity markets. These appointments are expected to strengthen Forge Resources’ strategic financial management and investment capabilities.

