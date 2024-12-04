Forge Resources Restructures Leadership to Boost Growth

Forge Resources (TSE:FRG) has released an update.
Forge Resources Corp. has announced a strategic reshuffling of its senior officers to enhance corporate awareness and project development. PJ Murphy, formerly Chairman of the Board, steps into the role of CEO to engage more with stakeholders, while former CEO Cole McClay becomes COO to focus on project operations. This shift aims to drive the company’s growth and ensure the advancement of its key projects.
