Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Full Year Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) revealed Loss for full year of -$66.33 million

The company's earnings came in at -$66.33 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$90.22 million, or -$0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $79.33 million from $69.82 million last year.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$66.33 Mln. vs. -$90.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.36 vs. -$0.52 last year. -Revenue: $79.33 Mln vs. $69.82 Mln last year.

