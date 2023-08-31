Forge Global Holdings Inc - (FRGE) Price Target Increased by 24.03% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FRGE) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 24.03% from the prior estimate of 3.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from the latest reported closing price of 2.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 79.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.02%, a decrease of 63.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.68% to 64,202K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROB Exploration holds 24,230K shares representing 13.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,608K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 4,652K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,118K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,557K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 303.44% over the last quarter.

