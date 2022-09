(RTTNews) - Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Monday morning trade. The shares have been on a decline on reports of analyst downgrades on Friday. The shares were not influenced by any corporate announcements on the day.

Currently, shares are at $2.93, down 17.46 on a volume of 1,162,487.

