ForFarmers N.V. (ENXTAM:FFARM) Price Target Increased by 10.43% to 5.94

The average one-year price target for ForFarmers N.V. (ENXTAM:FFARM) has been revised to € 5,94 / share. This is an increase of 10.43% from the prior estimate of € 5,38 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 5,30 to a high of € 6,72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.88% from the latest reported closing price of € 4,40 / share.

ForFarmers N.V. Maintains 4.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.53%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in ForFarmers N.V.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFARM is 0.02%, an increase of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.62% to 1,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 420K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFARM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFARM by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 172K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFARM by 26.05% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 168K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFARM by 14.41% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 112K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing a decrease of 59.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFARM by 46.58% over the last quarter.

