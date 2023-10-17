FOREX-Yuan leads rally in Asian currencies on China's economic bounce

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asian currencies caught a boost from better-than-expected Chinese economic data on Wednesday, driving the yuan to a one-week high and putting a dampener on the U.S. dollar which has rallied for weeks on end as U.S. yields have climbed.

A blast at a Gaza hospital also kept moves modest and traders on edge at the prospect of a widening conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit Israel on Wednesday. The shekelILS=D3 was pinned to the weaker side of 4-per dollar.

Official data showed China's economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from 0.5% in the previous quarter and topping market forecasts for an increase of 1%. Industrial output rose and unemployment fell.

"It pretty much means the growth target for this year of around 5% will be achieved, maybe slightly above," said UOB economist Woei Chen Ho in Singapore.

The yuan and trade-dependent Australian and New Zealand dollars all bounced. The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.2% at $0.6378. The kiwi NZD=D3 rose by the same margin to $0.5909. The yuan CNY=CFXS hit a one-week high of 7.2905 per dollar.

On Tuesday U.S. yields had shot sharply higher after data showed retail sales increased strongly, which had helped the dollar pile pressure on the low-yielding Japanese yen.

The yen JPY=EBS was last at 149.68 to the dollar and was squeezed, as the Bank of Japan had unexpectedly announced $2 billion in bond-buying to keep downward pressure on yields.

Elsewhere the greenback had struggled to gain, which some analysts suggested could point to a loss of momentum.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR has climbed about 100 basis points since mid July, and the dollar index =USD is up 7% in the same period.

"It's had a really good run and it's stalled a bit," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "Maybe it's hitting the limits of this stage of the rally, and needs a bit of a correction."

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.1% overnight and was steady at $1.0574 in Asia. Sterling GBP=D3 held at $1.2170.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0244 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

