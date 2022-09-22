FOREX-Yen surges after Japan intervenes with first support since 1998
By Alun John, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Harry Robertson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen jumped across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong for long.
The dollar was last down 1.5% at 141.91 yen JPY=EBS. It hit a low of 140.31 after the intervention, having earlier reached a fresh 24-year peak of 145.9 yen. The spread between the day's high and low for the pair was the widest since June 2016.
The euro, Australian dollar and pound also plunged against the Japanese currency, before regaining a little ground. EURJPY=EBS, AUDJPY=EBS, GBPJPY=EBS
"We have taken decisive action," Japan's Vice Finance Minister for international affairs Masato Kanda told reporters, responding in the affirmative when asked if that meant intervention.
Confirmation of the intervention came just hours after the BOJ decided to maintain low interest rates to support the country's fragile economic recovery.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters the central bank could hold off on hiking rates or changing its dovish policy guidance for years.
In contrast, central banks around the world, most notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, are raising rates aggressively and the policy divergence has weighed on the yen.
However, analysts said Japan can't keep propping up the currency on a sustained basis.
"Over the next three to six months or possibly even longer, as long as those diverging paths of monetary policy are still in place and those differences persist, you'll continue to see a weaker yen," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX Strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.
"Yields in the U.S. today are up almost six basis points or so and yields in Japan are down. So I think if anything the spread should continue to favor the U.S. dollar as we go forward, and that's something that will continue to result in a weaker yen through the end of this year and probably into early 2023," he added.
The U.S. 10-year yield hit 3.68%, the highest since February 2011. It was last up 16 basis points at 3.674 US10YT=RR.
Even after Thursday's moves, the dollar is still up 23.2% against the yen this year.
CENTRAL BANK BONANZA
In a very busy day for markets, the pound pared the small advance it had made in London trading after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points.
The hike was in line with expectations but markets had been pricing in a small chance of a larger 75 bp move.
Sterling was last 0.2% higher against the dollar at $1.1295 GBP=D3, not too far from a fresh 37-year low of $1.1213, hit in Asia trading.
"I'm quite surprised that the bank didn't take this opportunity to go 75 bps, particularly given the cover from some of the other global central banks. The pound looks particularly vulnerable here if the bank stays behind the curve," said Hugh Gimber, global markets strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $0.9838, recovering from a new 20-year trough hit earlier in the global session.
The dollar index =USD - which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies - was down 0.3% at 111.17, sliding from a 20-year high of 111.81 hit early in the day following the conclusion of the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank issued new projections showing rates peaking at 4.6% next year with no cuts until 2024. It raised its target interest rate range by another 75 basis points (bps) overnight to 3%-3.25%, as was widely expected.
The dollar was already supported by demand for safe-haven assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would call up reservists to fight in Ukraine.
Separately, the Swiss franc tumbled after Switzerland's central bank raised rates by 75 bps, when some had talked up the possibility of a full percentage point move.
The dollar and euro both climbed roughly 1.5% against the franc, with the dollar last at 0.9808 francs CHF=EBS and the euro at 0.9647 francs. EURCHF=EBS
The Norwegian crown eased against the euro after the central bank there hiked interest rates by an expected 50 bps, and said there may be a more gradual approach to tightening ahead.
The euro was last up 0.5% at 10.2205 crowns EURNOK=.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:43AM (1443 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
111.2700
111.4700
-0.16%
16.315%
+111.8100
+110.4600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$0.9825
$0.9838
-0.14%
-13.58%
+$0.9908
+$0.9807
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
141.8850
144.1050
-1.53%
+23.26%
+145.8900
+140.3100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
139.41
141.73
-1.64%
+6.98%
+143.7000
+138.7200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9806
0.9663
+1.45%
+7.47%
+0.9849
+0.9622
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1276
$1.1270
+0.06%
-16.62%
+$1.1363
+$1.1213
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3488
1.3466
+0.15%
+6.67%
+1.3544
+1.3410
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6633
$0.6633
+0.00%
-8.75%
+$0.6670
+$0.6574
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9634
0.9507
+1.34%
-7.09%
+0.9715
+0.9468
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8711
0.8729
-0.21%
+3.70%
+0.8759
+0.8692
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5845
$0.5853
-0.02%
-14.50%
+$0.5887
+$0.5806
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.4125
10.3560
+0.46%
+18.10%
+10.4175
+10.2930
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2305
10.1766
+0.53%
+2.17%
+10.2492
+10.1386
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
11.0818
11.0627
+0.07%
+22.89%
+11.1375
+10.9718
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8836
10.8759
+0.07%
+6.35%
+10.9290
+10.8530
(Reporting Alun John and Harry Robertson in London, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Additional reporting Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengalaru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
