FOREX-Yen slides as Europe braces for rate hikes

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - The yen hit a fresh 20-year low versus the dollar on Wednesday and slipped to a seven-year trough against the euro as traders awaited a European Central Bank meeting likely to leave Japan alone among peers in sticking to ultra easy monetary policy.

The ECB meets on Thursday and markets are expecting it to at least lay the groundwork for rapid rate rises, if not begin them with a small hike. ECBWATCH

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points next week and again in July but Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials have given no indication of abandoning accommodative settings.

The yen JPY=EBS has accordingly lost more than 4.5% from 127.09 per dollar to touch 133.22 in eight sessions, dropping hard on crosses as investors see soaring consumer prices forcing central banks around the world to crimp demand with rapid hikes.

The yen last traded at 133.02 per dollar. It has fallen more than 6% in 10 sessions to a seven-year low of 96.12 per Australian dollar AUDJPY=, accelerating the slide after a surprisingly big rate hike in Australia on Tuesday.

It is down 10 sessions in a row on the euro, its longest losing streak in eight months, and found a seven-year low of 142.36 EURJPY= early in Asia trade.

"Yield differentials continue to favour the U.S. dollar, with USD/JPY breaking above 132," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at brokerage City Index.

"It is quite apparent that the BOJ favour defending yield curve control over a weaker currency," he said. "135 is the next major line in the sand – the February 2002 high."

Other moves were fairly modest in Asia as traders wait for the ECB and for U.S. inflation figures due on Friday. The dollar steadied after a slight dip in line with U.S. yields overnight.

It was a fraction firmer on the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars, leaving the Aussie AUD=D3 at $0.7223 and kiwi NZD=D3 at $0.6473.

The euro EUR=EBS eased marginally to $1.0689, while sterling GBP=D3 hovered at $1.2575.

"With quantitative tightening replacing quantitative easing and 100 basis points of Fed rate hikes coming this summer, you buy bonds and sell the dollar at your peril," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0136 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0692

$1.0705

-0.12%

-5.95%

+1.0712

+1.0685

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.0200

132.6400

+0.30%

+15.67%

+133.2050

+132.6500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

142.23

141.93

+0.21%

+9.14%

+142.3600

+141.9900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9741

0.9728

+0.13%

+6.79%

+0.9748

+0.9729

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2580

1.2590

-0.12%

-7.02%

+1.2597

+1.2568

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2531

1.2534

+0.01%

-0.86%

+1.2541

+1.2528

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7230

0.7233

-0.05%

-0.55%

+0.7234

+0.7219

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6481

0.6489

-0.14%

-5.33%

+0.6491

+0.6473

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

