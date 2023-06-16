FOREX-Yen sags to 15-year low vs euro after BOJ rate decision

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The yen plunged to a 15-year low against the euro on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-low interest rate policy and forecast that inflation will slow later this year, in contrast with the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate hike on Thursday.
The Japanese unit also fell against the greenback, dropping to a six-month trough.
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% short-term rate target and a 0% cap on the 10-year bond yield set under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said he expects inflation to moderate, but the "pace of decline is somewhat slow."
The yen fell broadly following the decision and hit a fresh 15-year low of 155.22 per euro EURJPY=EBS. It was poised for its biggest weekly decline against the euro in three years. The euro was last up 1.1 at 155.16 yen.
The dollar rose 1.1% against the Japanese currency to 141.795 JPY=EBS, after earlier touching its highest since November. It was on pace for its largest daily percentage gain since late April.
"The Bank of Japan added fuel to that dollar fire today by being on hold again," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto.
Elsewhere, the euro was poised for its best week against the dollar since June after the ECB raised borrowing costs to a 22-year high and hinted at further tightening.
That and some soft U.S. data saw the dollar fall as traders scaled back bets on how high U.S. rates would need to rise.
The euro EUR=EBS was flat against the greenback at $1.0940 after earlier touching a five-week high, having surged over 1% on Thursday following the rate hike and forward ECB guidance.
ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference another rate hike in July was highly likely and the central bank still has "ground to cover" to stave off high inflation.
Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.4% to $1.2831 after earlier rising to its highest since April 2022, as traders ramped up bets the Bank of England will raise rates for the 13th straight meeting next week. 0#BOEWATCH
FED FACES GRIM DATA
The ECB's policy decision came a day after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged, snapping a string of 10 consecutive hikes. However, the Fed also signalled that rates may still need to rise by as much as 50 basis points by the end of this year.
However, recent data showed U.S. economic activity is slowing and inflation is cooling, challenging the Fed's still-hawkish stance.
On Friday, data showed ebbing inflation expectations that lifted U.S. consumer sentiment to a four-month high in June. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations dropped to 3.3% this month from 4.2% in May.
In afternoon trading, the dollar index edged up 0.1% to 102.24 =USD, after falling to a five-week low on Thursday. It was on track for its weakest weekly performance since January.
"Beyond July, we don't think there's going to be another hike, but the first cut would be in December," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.
"We think the economy is going to slow meaningfully in the second half, with inflation coming in below what the Fed is expecting."
Also on Friday, the U.S. Treasury said it found that no major U.S. trading partners had manipulated their currencies for an export advantage, adding it ended "enhanced analysis" for Switzerland after the country met only one of three manipulation criteria.
The FX market showed little reaction to the news.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:45PM (1945 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.2600
102.1400
+0.13%
-1.189%
+102.4200
+102.0000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0941
$1.0946
-0.03%
+2.12%
+$1.0971
+$1.0918
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
141.7650
140.3000
+1.05%
+8.13%
+141.8800
+139.8500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
155.12
153.52
+1.04%
+10.56%
+155.2200
+153.1000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8939
0.8920
+0.23%
-3.31%
+0.8949
+0.8902
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2831
$1.2783
+0.39%
+6.11%
+$1.2848
+$1.2771
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3192
1.3222
-0.22%
-2.63%
+1.3239
+1.3178
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6875
$0.6883
-0.11%
+0.87%
+$0.6900
+$0.6856
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9778
0.9758
+0.20%
-1.18%
+0.9782
+0.9747
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8526
0.8561
-0.41%
-3.60%
+0.8565
+0.8522
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6232
$0.6235
-0.03%
-1.83%
+$0.6247
+$0.6211
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5430
10.4910
+0.54%
+7.48%
+10.6070
+10.4810
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5415
11.4805
+0.53%
+9.99%
+11.5975
+11.4708
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6478
10.5974
+0.59%
+2.31%
+10.6588
+10.5609
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6514
11.5825
+0.59%
+4.50%
+11.6585
+11.5828
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
