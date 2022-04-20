FOREX-Yen rises from 20-year trough vs dollar as U.S. yields retreat

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen bounced from a fresh two-decade low on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low interest-rate policy, drawing a sharp contrast with the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening path.

Increased nervousness around verbal intervention and growing speculation around an impending bilateral meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen and her Japanese counterpart also prompted traders to pare back short bets on the yen.

The U.S. dollar hit 129.43 yen JPY=EBS on Wednesday for the first time since April 2002 earlier in the session, before easing to 127.79 yen, down 0.8%.

"Many are watching 130 as a key level, but we view 135+ as a more formidable line in the sand," wrote Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities in a research note.

"This upleg broke the post-Plaza Accord multi-decade trendline, which keeps dollar/yen ordinates higher and exposes upside potential to 150," he added, referring to a previous multi-country agreement among developed economies to depreciate the dollar against their respective currencies.

The BOJ again offered to buy unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds to check the rise in Japanese 10-year yields, which were butting against its 0.25% tolerance ceiling.

"Unless the Fed abandons hikes or the BOJ unlikely adopts them, dollar/yen will be at the beck and call of the Fed's terminal rate, which likely remains too low and will not be established until well into the tightening cycle," Issa said.

Traders also said the dollar's fall against the yen also coincided with a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. After hitting three-year peaks earlier in the session just off the 3% mark, benchmark 10-year yields slid nearly 7 basis points to 2.8455% US10YT=RR.

"U.S. yields backed off and that gave an excuse for dollar/yen to come off the highs," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto. "That also gave an excuse for euro/dollar to bounce because that is also yield-sensitive."

Still, positioning in derivatives JPY1MRR= and currency futures JPYNETUSD= suggest the yen weakness has more room to run.

In contrast, 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR had earlier marched to three-year highs while inflation-adjusted bond yields US10YTIP=RR hit positive territory for the first time since March 2020, as hawkish comments by policymakers reinforced expectations of hefty U.S. interest rate hikes.

Elsewhere, the euro was the other big gainer after media reports that some ECB policymakers were forecasting a first rate hike as early as July. The single currency EUR=EBS was last up 0.5% at $1.0839.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, matched Tuesday's high at 101.03 - a level not seen since March 2020 - before slipping to 100.36, down 0.6% on the day.

An index of currency market volatility .DBCVIX firmed above 8% but still well below 2022 highs of 10% hit in March.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:09PM (1909 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

100.3700

100.9700

-0.57%

4.920%

+101.0300

+100.2100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0841

$1.0788

+0.51%

-4.62%

+$1.0867

+$1.0785

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

127.7900

128.9100

-0.88%

+10.99%

+129.3950

+127.4650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

138.54

139.03

-0.35%

+6.31%

+139.6700

+138.4100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9489

0.9524

-0.37%

+4.02%

+0.9536

+0.9455

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3054

$1.3001

+0.45%

-3.44%

+$1.3070

+$1.2995

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2503

1.2621

-0.93%

-1.11%

+1.2624

+1.2473

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7440

$0.7378

+0.87%

+2.37%

+$0.7458

+$0.7373

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0288

1.0273

+0.15%

-0.78%

+1.0301

+1.0248

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8304

0.8297

+0.08%

-1.14%

+0.8335

+0.8284

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6796

$0.6736

+0.91%

-0.70%

+$0.6813

+$0.6735

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8135

8.8350

-0.24%

+0.05%

+8.8380

+8.7725

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.5567

9.5308

+0.27%

-4.56%

+9.5808

+9.4978

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4494

9.5352

-0.43%

+4.78%

+9.5509

+9.4224

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2456

10.2894

-0.43%

+0.11%

+10.3015

+10.2235

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

