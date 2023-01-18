FOREX-Yen plunges as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The yen dived sharply against major currencies on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates, disappointing some investors who had hoped the central bank would relax its yield curve control policy further.

The central bank stunned the market last month by raising its cap on the 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero. Since then, speculation had swirled that the BOJ could tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy further or even scrap it.

At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its YCC targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote. It also made no change to its guidance that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target.

As a result, the yen suffered broad losses, with the Asian currency down 2.3 % against the dollar JPYUSD=R and was set for its worst day since March 2020.

The euro EURJPY=EBS gained 2% to 141.1 yen and sterling GBPJPY=EBS rose by more than 2% to 160.71 yen. The Australian dollar AUDJPY=EBS gained 2.2% and Singapore dollar SGDJPY=R rose 1.9%. The U.S. dollar was last up 2.42% at 131.22 yen.

"The can has been kicked down the road and the attention will shift to the next meeting," said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. "It's a question of when, not if."

Some investors have been betting the BOJ will be forced to adjust, or even dismantle, YCC on the view the central bank cannot sustain the massive volume of bond buying needed to defend the cap.

On Wednesday, Japanese government bond yields tumbled the most in a decade, retreating sharply from the central bank's 0.5% ceiling after the decision. The 10-year yield has repeatedly breached the ceiling in the past four sessions.JP/

"Speculators are likely to increase their hawkish bets on a policy shift from the BOJ," said Anderson Alves, market analyst at ActivTrades.

"Today's policy price action shows that the current framework could fuel another unwelcome plunge for the yen that could inflate the cost of raw material imports."

The dollar index =USD, which measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, rose 0.42% at 102.810, its biggest one-day percentage jump since Jan. 5.

Against the U.S. dollar, sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2281, down 0.06% on the day, while the euro EUR=EBS weakened 0.18% to $1.0769.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose mostly flat, while the kiwi NZD=D3 rose 0.30% at $0.645.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0533 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0773

$1.0790

-0.16%

+0.54%

+1.0799

+1.0767

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.2100

128.1800

+2.40%

+0.02%

+131.5550

+128.2750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

141.34

138.22

+2.26%

+0.74%

+141.6800

+138.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9235

0.9218

+0.13%

-0.18%

+0.9245

+0.9218

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2271

1.2287

-0.14%

+1.46%

+1.2289

+1.2254

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3381

1.3391

-0.06%

-1.23%

+1.3409

+1.3377

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6986

0.6986

+0.06%

+2.55%

+0.7002

+0.6975

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6445

0.6430

+0.23%

+1.50%

+0.6458

+0.6424

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Japan's yen and yieldshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iQF9S7

BOJ's yield curve defencehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Xlbdws

