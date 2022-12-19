FOREX-Yen jumps 2.8% to 4-month peak after hawkish BOJ policy tweak

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The yen surged against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected hawkish tweak.

Japan's central bank said the policy board decided unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control, which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield around zero, amid a decline in market function.

While it kept broad policy settings unchanged, it widened the allowable band for the 10-year JGB yield to 50 basis points either side of zero, from 25 basis points.

The dollar tumbled as much as 2.78% to 133.11 yen JPY=EBS, a level last seen on Aug. 16.

The dollar had been slightly stronger versus the yen ahead of the policy announcement.

Eyes will now be trained on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's media briefing later in the day for additional hints about a pivot away from ultra-easy policy.

Most BOJ watchers had expected no change in policy until his 10-year term ends at the end of March.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0316 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0642

$1.0608

+0.32%

-6.39%

+1.0653

+1.0598

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.1600

136.9600

-2.71%

+15.85%

+137.4600

+133.2500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

141.74

145.20

-2.38%

+8.76%

+145.8200

+141.7300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9256

0.9286

-0.30%

+1.49%

+0.9308

+0.9257

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2206

1.2146

+0.53%

-9.72%

+1.2222

+1.2142

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3627

1.3654

-0.16%

+7.82%

+1.3657

+1.3616

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6724

0.6699

+0.38%

-7.50%

+0.6743

+0.6687

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6384

0.6364

+0.30%

-6.74%

+0.6395

+0.6333

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

