FOREX-Yen gains before Powell speech, Aussie jumps

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The greenback edged lower against the Japanese yen on Tuesday with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell due to speak on Wednesday, while the Aussie dollar jumped as sentiment improved on hopes that China would reopen from COVID shutdowns.

Powell’s comments will be evaluated for any new signs of hawkishness, with key jobs data for November due on Friday.

The dollar index =USD has fallen to 106.82 from a 20-year high of 114.78 on Sept. 28 as investors look toward the U.S. central bank reaching a peak rate early next year with inflation pressures expected to subside.

“We had a sizable reversal in the dollar since the October CPI report, so that’s probably a symptom of Fed tightening fading as a force of dollar support as markets increasingly look for peak Fed policy early next year,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14, though the odds of a 75-basis-point increase have risen over the past several weeks and now stand at a 37% probability.

Traders are pricing for the Fed funds rate to peak at 5.01% in June, before falling back to 4.64% by December 2023. FEDWATCH

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.15% against the U.S. currency to $1.0324. The greenback dipped 0.15% to 138.69 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

Moves in dollar/yen are highly correlated to U.S. interest rate policy and the Japanese currency has benefited as investors pare back expectations for further aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

A separate report on Tuesday showed the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index rose 10.6% on a year-on-year basis in September, slowing from August's increase of 12.9%.

The Aussie jumped after health officials said that China will speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people, aiming to overcome a key stumbling block in efforts to ease unpopular "zero-COVID" curbs.

Risk appetite had worsened on Monday after protesters and police clashed over the stringent COVID restrictions.

Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar AUD=D3, which is strongly tied to Chinese growth, gained 0.46% to $0.6684.

The offshore yuan CNH= also rose against the dollar to 7.1445.

Euro zone inflation data due on Wednesday is also in focus after figures showed inflation in Spain and Germany came in below expectations.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday euro zone inflation had not peaked and it risked turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.

Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (2006 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.8200

106.6200

+0.21%

11.663%

+106.8600

+106.0500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0324

$1.0340

-0.15%

-9.18%

+$1.0395

+$1.0323

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.6850

138.9050

-0.15%

+20.48%

+139.3450

+137.8900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.18

143.64

-0.32%

+9.87%

+144.0200

+143.0200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9540

0.9489

+0.55%

+4.60%

+0.9544

+0.9461

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1946

$1.1958

-0.09%

-11.66%

+$1.2063

+$1.1946

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3584

1.3496

+0.69%

+7.47%

+1.3645

+1.3409

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6684

$0.6653

+0.46%

-8.05%

+$0.6749

+$0.6641

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9847

0.9811

+0.37%

-5.03%

+0.9871

+0.9814

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8639

0.8647

-0.09%

+2.85%

+0.8652

+0.8608

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6193

$0.6161

+0.54%

-9.51%

+$0.6253

+$0.6162

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.0145

10.0315

-0.27%

+13.56%

+10.0215

+9.9395

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3427

10.3508

-0.08%

+3.29%

+10.3730

+10.3045

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5900

10.5539

+0.22%

+17.43%

+10.5950

+10.4797

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9292

10.9054

+0.22%

+6.79%

+10.9388

+10.8826

(Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

