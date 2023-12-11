FOREX-Yen falls as Japan's negative rates expected to persist

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen weakened against the dollar for a second day on Monday, giving back most of a rally last week on expectations of less dovish monetary policy, and as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and three major central bank meetings.

The Japanese currency surged on Thursday after Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank had several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory, and had on the same day met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

But Bloomberg reported on Monday that BOJ officials have not yet enough evidence that wage growth is enough to justify ending its ultra-loose monetary policy this month.

“This is the right reaction. Ueda’s words last week weren’t actually any sort of concrete statement that they were going to end that negative interest rate,” said Helen Given, FX trader, at Monex USA in Washington.

The dollar rose as high as 146.50 yen JPY=EBS and was last at 146.21 yen, up 0.88% on the day. The yen has given up almost all of its rally on Thursday, when it reached 141.6 yen against the dollar.

The dollar rose 0.14% against a basket of currencies =USD to 104.09.

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.03% at $1.0757, close to Friday's 24-day low of $1.0724. Sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.19% to $1.2571, after hitting a 15-day low of $1.2504 on Friday.

Traders will watch U.S. consumer price inflation data on Tuesday for clues on the likely path of Federal Reserve policy. It is expected to show that headline inflation was unchanged in November, for an annual increase of 3.1%, down from 3.2% in October. USCPNY=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

The dollar jumped on Friday after jobs growth in November beat economists’, forecasts, pushing back expectations for the first Fed rate cut to May, from March. FEDWATCH

Central banks will then take the markets’ focus, with Fed officials due to give their updated economic and interest rate projections at the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also likely to reduce expectations of rate cuts being likely in the first half of the year.

“His speeches, in particular since the last cycle, have focused on that the remaining risk is going to be to the upside - so he’s still biased towards more tightening rather than this loosening that markets are starting to expect,” said Given.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also set rates on Thursday.

Meanwhile, China's yuan fell to a three-week low after data showed deflation in the country worsened in November.

Data over the weekend showed China's consumer prices fell at the fastest rate in three years in November while factory-gate deflation deepened, indicating increasing deflationary pressure as weak domestic demand casts doubt over the country's economic recovery.

The yuan weakened to a three-week low in both the onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore markets CNH=D3 on Monday, with the former last at 7.1773 per dollar. The Australian dollar AUD=D3, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, fell 0.21% to $0.6565.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1510 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.0900

103.9600

+0.14%

0.580%

+104.2100

+103.9200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0757

$1.0761

-0.03%

+0.40%

+$1.0779

+$1.0744

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

146.2100

144.9500

+0.88%

+11.53%

+146.4950

+144.8000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.28

156.02

+0.81%

+12.10%

+157.6800

+155.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8800

0.8801

-0.02%

-4.84%

+0.8816

+0.8780

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2571

$1.2548

+0.19%

+3.95%

+$1.2591

+$1.2534

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3555

1.3587

-0.23%

+0.05%

+1.3604

+1.3550

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6565

$0.6578

-0.21%

-3.70%

+$0.6583

+$0.6551

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9464

0.9467

-0.03%

-4.36%

+0.9487

+0.9457

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8555

0.8572

-0.20%

-3.27%

+0.8588

+0.8550

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6126

$0.6121

+0.07%

-3.54%

+$0.6132

+$0.6105

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9500

10.9070

+0.32%

+11.49%

+10.9690

+10.9220

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7810

11.7401

+0.35%

+12.27%

+11.7988

+11.7371

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4831

10.4553

+0.17%

+0.72%

+10.5021

+10.4548

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2779

11.2592

+0.17%

+1.15%

+11.2972

+11.2547

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

