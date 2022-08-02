FOREX-Yen extends recent gains as tensions over Pelosi visit to Tawain grow
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The yen was up slightly against the dollar Tuesday, adding to recent gains as increasing tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan made investors more risk averse.
China's offshore yuan CNH=EBS fell against the dollar, touching its lowest level since mid-May.
"You're seeing intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies, and that is starting to weigh on risk appetite," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "There's significant Japanese yen strength."
"It's all about geopolitical tensions right now. That's provided a risk averse start to the morning session."
The yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.12% versus the greenback to 131.46 per dollar. It was on track for a fifth day of gains against the dollar, its longest winning streak since 2020.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six peers, also was higher, reversing recent losses. It was last up 0.5% at 105.86. The index has eased recently as investors began reassessing how aggressive the Federal Reserves may be with interest rate hikes in the future.
Major U.S. stock indexes were also lower in another sign of anti-risk sentiment, as Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan rattled investors.
Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait shortly before her expected arrival in Taipei. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi making a trip to Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Investors also are keen to see the U.S. monthly jobs report on Friday.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell nearly 1.4% after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 50 bps to 1.85%, in line with expectations.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1425 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.8600
105.3500
+0.50%
10.659%
+106.0300
+105.0300
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0197
$1.0260
-0.59%
+0.00%
+$1.0294
+$1.0182
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.4650
131.6000
-0.09%
+0.00%
+131.7250
+130.4000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
134.06
135.05
-0.73%
+0.00%
+135.1700
+133.4100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9549
0.9500
+0.53%
+0.00%
+0.9559
+0.9470
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2200
$1.2254
-0.42%
+0.00%
+$1.2278
+$1.2181
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2871
1.2842
+0.22%
+0.00%
+1.2887
+1.2838
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6925
$0.7027
-1.44%
+0.00%
+$0.7032
+$0.6913
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9736
0.9743
-0.07%
+0.00%
+0.9763
+0.9722
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8356
0.8374
-0.21%
+0.00%
+0.8400
+0.8354
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6276
$0.6332
-0.88%
+0.00%
+$0.6343
+$0.6273
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.7370
9.6395
+0.74%
+0.00%
+9.7620
+9.6425
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.9311
9.8846
+0.47%
+0.00%
+9.9485
+9.8677
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2013
10.0946
+0.22%
+0.00%
+10.2181
+10.0898
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4038
10.3809
+0.22%
+0.00%
+10.4222
+10.3678
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
monthly G10 FXhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OOJyit
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Mark Potter, David Holmes and Susan Fenton)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.