FOREX-Yen extends recent gains as tensions over Pelosi visit to Tawain grow

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The yen was up slightly against the dollar Tuesday, adding to recent gains as increasing tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan made investors more risk averse.

China's offshore yuan CNH=EBS fell against the dollar, touching its lowest level since mid-May.

"You're seeing intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies, and that is starting to weigh on risk appetite," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "There's significant Japanese yen strength."

"It's all about geopolitical tensions right now. That's provided a risk averse start to the morning session."

The yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.12% versus the greenback to 131.46 per dollar. It was on track for a fifth day of gains against the dollar, its longest winning streak since 2020.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six peers, also was higher, reversing recent losses. It was last up 0.5% at 105.86. The index has eased recently as investors began reassessing how aggressive the Federal Reserves may be with interest rate hikes in the future.

Major U.S. stock indexes were also lower in another sign of anti-risk sentiment, as Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan rattled investors.

Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait shortly before her expected arrival in Taipei. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi making a trip to Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Investors also are keen to see the U.S. monthly jobs report on Friday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell nearly 1.4% after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 50 bps to 1.85%, in line with expectations.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1425 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.8600

105.3500

+0.50%

10.659%

+106.0300

+105.0300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0197

$1.0260

-0.59%

+0.00%

+$1.0294

+$1.0182

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.4650

131.6000

-0.09%

+0.00%

+131.7250

+130.4000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

134.06

135.05

-0.73%

+0.00%

+135.1700

+133.4100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9549

0.9500

+0.53%

+0.00%

+0.9559

+0.9470

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2200

$1.2254

-0.42%

+0.00%

+$1.2278

+$1.2181

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2871

1.2842

+0.22%

+0.00%

+1.2887

+1.2838

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6925

$0.7027

-1.44%

+0.00%

+$0.7032

+$0.6913

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9736

0.9743

-0.07%

+0.00%

+0.9763

+0.9722

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8356

0.8374

-0.21%

+0.00%

+0.8400

+0.8354

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6276

$0.6332

-0.88%

+0.00%

+$0.6343

+$0.6273

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.7370

9.6395

+0.74%

+0.00%

+9.7620

+9.6425

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9311

9.8846

+0.47%

+0.00%

+9.9485

+9.8677

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2013

10.0946

+0.22%

+0.00%

+10.2181

+10.0898

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4038

10.3809

+0.22%

+0.00%

+10.4222

+10.3678

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

monthly G10 FXhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OOJyit

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Mark Potter, David Holmes and Susan Fenton)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.