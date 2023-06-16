FOREX-Yen drops to new 15-year low vs euro after BOJ rate decision

By Joice Alves and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The yen plunged to a fresh 15-year low against the euro on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept ultra-low interest rates and forecast that inflation will slow later this year, in contrast with the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate hike on Thursday.

The Japanese currency also fell against the dollar, dropping to a six-month trough.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% short-term interest rate target and a 0% cap on the 10-year bond yield set under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"We expect inflation to moderate, but it's true the pace of decline is somewhat slow. But we're still in the early stages of the moderation," BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said.

The yen fell broadly following the decision and hit a fresh 15-year low of 154.88 per euro EURJPY=EBS and was set for the biggest weekly decline against the single currency in three years. The euro was last up 0.8% against the yen 154.73.

The dollar rose 0.8% against the Japanese currency to 141.37 JPY=EBS, after earlier touching its highest since November.

"The yen is suffering from a big negative yield gap versus other G10 currencies," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "We'll wait for the July 28 meeting where we think a YCC change is much more likely."

Elsewhere, the euro was poised for its best week since June after the ECB raised borrowing costs to a 22-year high and hinted at further rate hikes.

That and some soft U.S. economic data saw the dollar fall broadly as traders scaled back their bets on how high U.S. interest rates would need to rise.

The euro EUR=EBS slipped 0.1% to $1.0938 after touching a five-week high against the dollar, having surged over 1% on Thursday following the rate hike and forward guidance from the ECB.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference that another rate hike in July was highly likely and that the central bank still has "ground to cover" to stave off high inflation.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.3% to $1.2826 after rising to its highest level since April 2022 as traders similarly ramped up bets that the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates for the 13th meeting in a row next week. 0#BOEWATCH

FED FACES GRIM DATA

The ECB's policy decision came a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, snapping a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes. However, the Fed also signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

But recent data had markets challenging that view as economic activity in the United States slows and inflation cools.

For instance, production at U.S. factories almost stalled in May as manufacturing struggled under the weight of higher interest rates, while U.S. import prices similarly fell last month.

On Friday, data showed ebbing inflation expectations that have lifted U.S. consumer sentiment to a four-month high in June. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations dropped to 3.3% this month from 4.2% in May. Its five-year inflation outlook was little changed at 3.0%, staying within the narrow 2.9-3.1% range for 22 of the last 23 months.

Against a basket of currencies =USD, the dollar index edged up 0.1% to 102.24, after slipping to a five-week low on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:57AM (1457 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.3100

102.1400

+0.19%

-1.140%

+102.4000

+102.0000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0926

$1.0946

-0.17%

+1.98%

+$1.0971

+$1.0918

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

141.4450

140.3000

+0.84%

+7.91%

+141.5650

+139.8500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

154.56

153.52

+0.68%

+10.16%

+154.9200

+153.1000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8937

0.8920

+0.21%

-3.34%

+0.8949

+0.8902

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2815

$1.2783

+0.26%

+5.97%

+$1.2848

+$1.2771

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3192

1.3222

-0.23%

-2.63%

+1.3239

+1.3189

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6872

$0.6883

-0.17%

+0.81%

+$0.6900

+$0.6856

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9765

0.9758

+0.07%

-1.31%

+0.9781

+0.9747

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8524

0.8561

-0.43%

-3.62%

+0.8565

+0.8523

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6223

$0.6235

-0.19%

-1.99%

+$0.6247

+$0.6211

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5690

10.4910

+0.64%

+7.58%

+10.5800

+10.4810

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5478

11.4805

+0.59%

+10.05%

+11.5626

+11.4708

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6305

10.5974

+0.29%

+2.14%

+10.6491

+10.5609

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6157

11.5825

+0.29%

+4.18%

+11.6287

+11.5828

