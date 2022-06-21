FOREX-Yen drops to fresh 24-year low vs U.S. dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Samuel Indyk
NEW YORK/LONDON June 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen plunged against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to its lowest since October 1998, as the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy was in stark contrast to an aggressive Federal Reserve determined to stamp out soaring inflation.
The yen dropped to a new 24-year low of 136.455 per dollar JPY=EBS, extending losses which have already seen it shed more than 18% of its value versus the greenback this year.
Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho said yen moves appeared mainly flow-driven.
"The dollar broke through the old high at 135.60 yen and triggered stops taking it through the big figure at 136.0 and beyond," Asher noted.
"The rationale is the same as last week and the week before and the week before: The BoJ will be the last of the G10 to hike, the Fed is accelerating the pace, and (there is) a wider yield spread," he added.
The yen lost more ground after the BoJ on Friday dashed any expectations of a change in policy and continued to stand alone among other major central banks in its commitment to ultra-easy monetary settings.
Instead it has been ramping up bond-buying to hold 10-year yields in a targeted 0% to 0.25% range. But despite its efforts, the yield remains at the upper end of that target JP10YT=RR
Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida effectively gave the green light to sell yen when he said the BoJ should maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
By afternoon trading, the yen was at 136.20 yen per U.S. dollar, just off the earlier 24-year low. The yen was also down 1.3% at 143.78 per euro, its lowest since June 9 EURJPY=EBS.
The yen has lost more than any other major currency against the greenback, as the BoJ's dovish policy stance diverged from the general hawkishness among global policymakers.
In other currencies, the dollar index was little changed at 104.41 =USD, but it was supported overall by expectations of hefty rate increases at the upcoming Fed meetings.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added to the U.S. central bank's hawkish rhetoric on Tuesday, saying that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's guidance of a 50 or 75 basis points rate hike in July is "reasonable."
Earlier, the dollar slipped after data showed U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May as prices jumped to a record high and mortgage rates increased further, pushing out entry-level buyers from the market.
The euro, on the other hand, was firmer at $1.0529 EUR=EBS, up 0.2%. It rose after European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB will raise rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting, but the size of its September hike is still to be decided, suggesting a larger 50 basis points hike is possible.
Sterling also rose against the dollar, up 0.4% at $1.2290 GBP=D3 on hawkish comments from Bank of England policymakers.
BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday the central bank would need to raise rates further to tackle surging inflation.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (1902 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.4000
104.4400
-0.02%
9.133%
+104.5300
+103.9300
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0533
$1.0510
+0.22%
-7.34%
+$1.0583
+$1.0509
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.5450
135.0600
+1.10%
+18.61%
+136.6150
+134.9400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.83
141.97
+1.31%
+10.35%
+143.8900
+141.9600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9662
0.9677
-0.14%
+5.94%
+0.9683
+0.9632
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2279
$1.2248
+0.26%
-9.20%
+$1.2324
+$1.2243
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2920
1.2981
-0.47%
+2.18%
+1.2985
+1.2907
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6976
$0.6954
+0.31%
-4.04%
+$0.6994
+$0.6935
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0177
1.0168
+0.09%
-1.85%
+1.0216
+1.0167
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8578
0.8579
-0.01%
+2.10%
+0.8610
+0.8569
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6335
$0.6330
+0.09%
-7.43%
+$0.6363
+$0.6318
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8480
9.8920
-0.35%
+11.89%
+9.9015
+9.7770
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3764
10.4119
-0.34%
+3.63%
+10.4236
+10.3170
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.0960
10.1052
+0.05%
+11.96%
+10.1297
+10.0380
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6355
10.6304
+0.05%
+3.92%
+10.6591
+10.6180
