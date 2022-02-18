FOREX-Yen dips but up for week as investors stay on edge over Ukraine tensions
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen fell slightly against the dollar on Friday, pulling back after recent gains, but remained up for the week as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis put investors on edge.
On Friday, Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events transpiring in the border area over the past two days are part of a Russian scenario to create false provocations.
News late Thursday that Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week gave some relief to investor jitters.
In late morning New York trading, the dollar was up 0.2% at 115.115 yen JPY=EBS. For the week, the dollar was down 0.4% against the Japanese currency. Against the Swiss currency - another safe haven - the dollar was up 0.2% at 0.9214 francs CHF=EBS.
"Everyone is fixated over what's happened with the Ukraine situation. There's a tremendous amount of nervousness. Everyone is hoping for some type of deescalation but it just doesn't seem like that is the direction things are going," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at Oanda in New York.
"The trade has been about safe havens, and it's been a great week for the Japanese yen. Today the yen is slightly softer but the overall concern right now is you're entering the long weekend, and you still have a lot rhetoric coming out of Russia," he said.
The Russian rouble weakened 0.88% versus the greenback at 77.08 per dollar.
The euro EUR=EBS was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1328, while the U.S. dollar index =USD was up 0.3%.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP last fell 2.5% to $39,534.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:18AM (1618 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.0730
95.8050
+0.29%
0.429%
+96.1650
+95.7270
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1328
$1.1362
-0.29%
-0.35%
+$1.1377
+$1.1315
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.1150
114.9300
+0.17%
+0.00%
+115.2950
+114.7900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.39
130.56
-0.13%
+0.05%
+131.1200
+130.2400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9214
0.9202
+0.16%
+1.04%
+0.9218
+0.9194
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3585
$1.3615
-0.21%
+0.46%
+$1.3642
+$1.3575
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2744
1.2710
+0.29%
+0.82%
+1.2753
+1.2675
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7174
$0.7188
-0.19%
-1.30%
+$0.7228
+$0.7166
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0437
1.0453
-0.15%
+0.66%
+1.0482
+1.0430
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8336
0.8341
-0.06%
-0.76%
+0.8356
+0.8335
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6694
$0.6694
+0.02%
-2.18%
+$0.6729
+$0.6688
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.9865
8.9220
+0.76%
+2.05%
+9.0045
+8.8970
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1805
10.1370
+0.43%
+1.67%
+10.1945
+10.1097
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.3838
9.3435
+0.13%
+4.06%
+9.4032
+9.2783
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6291
10.6149
+0.13%
+3.86%
+10.6434
+10.5516
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes Editing by Gareth Jones, Tomasz Janowski and Christina Fincher)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))
