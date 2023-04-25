FOREX-US dollar, yen gain as risk appetite sours

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar and yen rose on Tuesday as market sentiment turned risk-averse amid renewed worries about the banking sector and the outlook for the global economy, which knocked the euro off a nearly 10-month high.

The U.S. dollar index =USD climbed 0.6% to 101.83, having dropped more than 4% since March 8.

"Lower risk appetite is clearly the main driver here for the dollar and for other havens as well," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"But we're not really breaking out in the dollar or extending significantly at this point. This is not a longer-term development, so we have to look at opportunities to fade the dollar rally," he added.

A weak consumer confidence report and a decline in Federal Reserve manufacturing data further added to the dollar's and yen's safe-haven appeal.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 - the lowest since July 2022 - from a revised 104.0 in March.

The U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index slid as well, down at -10 in April, the fourth straight month of contraction.

Both surveys negated strong U.S. housing data, which showed beat estimates with a 9.6% rise in March to a one-year high of 683,000 after net revisions.

"The bias is for dollar weakness, but I think until U.S. data weakens substantially, it's hard to see that trend really picking up," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.

News on Monday of plunging deposits at First Republic BankFRC.N served as a reminder that stability risks have not entirely died down, while UBS UBSG.S reported a 52% slide in quarterly income.

The yen firmed, behaving like a typical safe haven, even as the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new governor Kazuo Ueda signaled he was to shift policy. This week's BOJ meeting, which concludes on Friday, is his first in charge.

The Japanese currency JPY=EBS rose 0.6% to 133.495 per dollar and was up 1.2% at 146.42 per euro EURJPY=EBS, having earlier touched an eight-year low of 148.635.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.7% against the dollar to $1.0969, having risen 1.2% so far in April and more than 4% since mid-March.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told Politico that a 50 basis point (bp) rate hike was not off the table and would depend on data - notably inflation figures due two days before May's meeting.

Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.6% at $1.2403, but was close to a 10-month high of $1.2545 reached earlier this month.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 dropped 1.1% to US$0.6621 as traders waited for inflation data due on Wednesday, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was at US$0.6138, down 0.5%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:10PM (2010 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.8300

101.2500

+0.58%

-1.604%

+101.9500

+101.1900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0973

$1.1046

-0.65%

+2.42%

+$1.1068

+$1.0965

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.6150

134.2550

-0.49%

+1.90%

+134.4550

+133.3600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.61

148.26

-1.11%

+4.50%

+148.6100

+146.3000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8919

0.8876

+0.50%

-3.53%

+0.8927

+0.8862

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2407

$1.2483

-0.60%

+2.60%

+$1.2507

+$1.2388

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3629

1.3541

+0.66%

+0.60%

+1.3647

+1.3525

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6624

$0.6696

-1.09%

-2.84%

+$0.6705

+$0.6614

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9786

0.9805

-0.19%

-1.10%

+0.9815

+0.9777

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8843

0.8844

-0.01%

-0.01%

+0.8876

+0.8841

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6140

$0.6167

-0.45%

-3.31%

+$0.6187

+$0.6133

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6850

10.5280

+1.43%

+8.81%

+10.7020

+10.5200

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7293

11.6267

+0.88%

+11.77%

+11.7366

+11.6066

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3121

10.2371

-0.04%

-0.92%

+10.3266

+10.2274

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3110

11.3156

-0.04%

+1.45%

+11.3435

+11.2934

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes, Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)

