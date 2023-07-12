FOREX-US dollar stumbles, drops to more than one-year low as inflation eases in June

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar crashed to its lowest in more than a year on Wednesday after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices moderated in June, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates only one more time this year.
The dollar index dropped to as low as 100.54, the lowest since April 2022, and was last down 1% at 100.55 =USD, on track for its largest daily percentage loss since early February.
The greenback also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS since early 2015 after the inflation report. It was last down 1.3% at 0.8675 francs, having fallen to a session low of 0.8660 earlier, its weakest since the Swiss National Bank removed the peg from the Swiss currency in January 2015.
Data showed core U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.2% in June, compared with forecasts for a gain of 0.3%. The monthly rise in core prices was the smallest since August 2021. On an annual basis, U.S. core CPI advanced 4.8%, lower than market expectations for a 5% increase. That was also the smallest annual increase in more than two years.
"Today's softer core inflation release reinforces our base case and the market's initial read on the Fed's last rate decision that the U.S. central bank will only be able to hike one further time this cycle," wrote Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe in London, in emailed comments.
The inflation report "resulted in the dollar extending its post-payrolls decline, with losses continuing to be most visible against currencies that are deeply undervalued and sensitive to U.S. yields, such as the Norwegian crown, Swedish crown, and Japanese yen," he added.
U.S. rate futures still showed traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report.
The euro surged to its highest since March last year of $1.1134 EUR=EBS. The single European currency last traded up 1.1% at $1.1131.
Jordan Rochester, senior G10 FX strategist at Nomura in London, in a research note said he is raising his conviction on his long euro/dollar trade, targeting $1.14 by end-September. Previously, it was $1.12.
He said bad news for euro area growth has already been priced in, while in the United States, "disinflation pressures...are becoming clearer with core CPI data surprising markets to the downside."
Sterling struck a fresh 15-month high of $1.30 GBP=EBS, last trading up 0.4% at $1.2984. The pound's rally is being driven by expectations for the Bank of England to deliver more rate rises to tame UK inflation, which is the highest of any major economy.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:15PM (1815 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
100.5500
101.6000
-1.01%
-2.841%
+101.6100
+100.5400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1131
$1.1010
+1.11%
+3.89%
+$1.1134
+$1.1008
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.3750
140.3800
-1.41%
+5.56%
+140.3400
+138.1700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
154.02
154.49
-0.30%
+9.78%
+154.5200
+153.5200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8675
0.8794
-1.31%
-6.14%
+0.8793
+0.8660
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2984
$1.2931
+0.39%
+7.34%
+$1.3000
+$1.2905
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3184
1.3230
-0.35%
-2.69%
+1.3234
+1.3144
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6791
$0.6687
+1.56%
-0.37%
+$0.6796
+$0.6683
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9656
0.9679
-0.24%
-2.41%
+0.9695
+0.9629
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8571
0.8511
+0.70%
-3.06%
+0.8575
+0.8506
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6302
$0.6198
+1.69%
-0.73%
+$0.6307
+$0.6183
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.1130
10.3530
-2.39%
+2.98%
+10.3490
+10.1050
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2635
11.3868
-1.08%
+7.34%
+11.4120
+11.2340
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3862
10.6608
-1.38%
-0.21%
+10.6696
+10.3745
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.5622
11.7241
-1.38%
+3.70%
+11.7573
+11.5473
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)
