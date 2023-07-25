FOREX-US Dollar steadies ahead of central bank meetings

By Laura Matthews and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a week packed with central bank decisions that could help set the outlook for monetary policy.

Signs of an extremely resilient U.S. economy helped the currency recover from a recent 15-month low, as well as persistent weakness in Europe.

U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July amid continued optimism about the labor market, though worries about a recession persisted, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 this month, the highest reading since July 2021, from 110.1 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to increase to 111.8.

"The U.S. consumer confidence report suggests the labor market is still not expected to weaken, which should point to strong buying trends going forward," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

"The consumer isn't weakening and that could disrupt the disinflation process throughout the rest of the year. This report should bolster the Fed hawk argument that we might need to see more tightening beyond July."

The dollar index =USD rose 0.118% to 101.510, hitting a two-week peak earlier of 101.65, with the euro EUR= down 0.31% to $1.1028.

The euro fell for a fifth successive session on Tuesday as evidence of a slowdown in Europe builds after a recent survey showed demand for loans in the euro zone hitting a record low in the second quarter, and separate data showed deterioration of business confidence in Germany this month. This follows disappointing Purchasing Manager Indexes on Monday that came in below expectations for the euro zone as a whole.

"The outlook continues to deteriorate and that is weighing on sentiments a little bit," said Moya. "Overall, we are entering a trading range because we have a couple of rate decisions that could likely dictate the next moves in FX."

Markets have plenty more to watch this week as the Federal Reserve concludes a rate-setting meeting on Wednesday followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) a day later and the Bank of Japan on Friday, as well as earnings from heavyweight companies. Both Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O are due Tuesday.

The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.14% versus the greenback at 141.26 per dollar, struggling to recover from heavy losses on Friday on a Reuters report that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is leaning towards keeping its yield control policy unchanged at this week's policy meeting. Meanwhile, Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2842, up 0.08% .

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last rose 0.17% to $29,188.02.

Ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last rose 0.29% to $1,855.56.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:48AM (1448 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting Laura Matthews in New York; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and Alun John in London Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Lincoln Feast, Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis)

((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com Rae.Wee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.