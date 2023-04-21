FOREX-US dollar slips as investors price in end of rate-hike cycle

By Amanda Cooper and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped against most major currencies on Friday, as investors digested mounting evidence that growth in the world's largest economy is slowing and priced in a likely pause in tightening by the Federal Reserve at the June meeting after a widely-expected interest rate hike next month.

In the case of the euro, a surprising recovery in the euro zone economy in April underpinned the currency.

The greenback, however, was headed for its first weekly gain in nearly two months on rate increase expectations for May.

"Expected growth differentials have narrowed slightly against the dollar in the last few hours, with better-than-expected purchasing manager indices pointing to more resilient economic activity in the UK and euro area," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

"We're also seeing a continued decline in implied volatility across most asset classes as investors position for an imminent end to the global monetary tightening cycle - and that is weakening demand for traditional safe havens," he added.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against six others, slipped 0.1% on the day to 101.70 =USD and headed for a weekly gain of about 0.2%, its first since late February.

Elsewhere, the recovery in the euro zone unexpectedly gathered pace this month, thanks to a boom in services sector demand compensating for a deepening decline in manufacturing.

Preliminary surveys showed that same dynamic in Germany and France, the region's two largest economies.

The euro was last up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.095 EUR=EBS, but recovered from a session low of $1.0938. Against sterling, it rose 0.4% to 88.46 pence.

But the story this week has been focused on the dollar as investors braced for the end of the Fed's tightening cycle. Fed officials have been at pains to point out that inflation remains uncomfortably high and rates must keep rising.

Money markets show traders believe there will be a quarter-point U.S. rate hike next month, which in theory is supportive of the dollar, followed by a pause in June. The rate futures market has also priced in rate cuts this year as the economy slows. FEDWATCH

"Although economic activity is cooling, rate differentials are still dollar-supportive, and the U.S. remains the cleanest dirty shirt on the global economic landscape," Corpay's Schamotta said.

In other currencies, sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.2% to $1.2412, having dropped by as much as 0.54% earlier on.

The yen JPY=EBS was one of the stronger performers after data showed Japanese consumer inflation held steady above the central bank's target in March, putting pressure on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to ditch its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

Incoming Governor Kazuo Ueda chairs his first BOJ policy meeting next week.

The dollar fell 0.5% against the Japanese unit to 133.605 yen.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:41AM (1341 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.6600

101.7800

-0.11%

-1.768%

+102.0700

+101.6400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0992

$1.0972

+0.18%

+2.58%

+$1.0993

+$1.0938

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.5550

134.2400

-0.51%

+1.87%

+134.2800

+133.5500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.80

147.27

-0.32%

+4.63%

+147.3000

+146.4100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8909

0.8925

-0.17%

-3.64%

+0.8953

+0.8909

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2415

$1.2444

-0.23%

+2.66%

+$1.2446

+$1.2377

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3533

1.3479

+0.41%

-0.11%

+1.3542

+1.3467

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6706

$0.6743

-0.53%

-1.61%

+$0.6745

+$0.6678

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9790

0.9789

+0.01%

-1.05%

+0.9803

+0.9787

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8851

0.8814

+0.42%

+0.08%

+0.8861

+0.8813

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6155

$0.6178

-0.37%

-3.06%

+$0.6180

+$0.6127

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5780

10.6000

-0.08%

+7.93%

+10.6790

+10.5810

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6242

11.6099

+0.12%

+10.77%

+11.6940

+11.5896

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3088

10.3054

+0.24%

-0.95%

+10.3581

+10.2986

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3280

11.3010

+0.24%

+1.60%

+11.3407

+11.2990

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Kim Coghill, Susan Fenton, Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.