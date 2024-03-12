News & Insights

US Markets

FOREX-US dollar slips after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 12, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

Corrects day in lead to Tuesday not Thursday

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed in choppy trading on Tuesday, after moving higher earlier in the global session, amid data showing hotter-than-expected inflation last month for the world's largest economy.

The greenback initially jumped after the data, but later fell. The dollar index was last flat at 102.83 =USD.

The Labor Department report showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February, in line with the forecast for a 0.4% increase. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI gained 3.2%, compared with the estimated 3.1% rise.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.