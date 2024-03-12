FOREX-US dollar slips after inflation data

Corrects day in lead to Tuesday not Thursday

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed in choppy trading on Tuesday, after moving higher earlier in the global session, amid data showing hotter-than-expected inflation last month for the world's largest economy.

The greenback initially jumped after the data, but later fell. The dollar index was last flat at 102.83 =USD.

The Labor Department report showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February, in line with the forecast for a 0.4% increase. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI gained 3.2%, compared with the estimated 3.1% rise.

