FOREX-US dollar skids to 3-1/2-month low, headed for biggest monthly drop in a year

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank to its lowest in more than three months on Tuesday as investors continued to take the view that growth in the world's largest economy is starting to slow down, with the market starting to price in a rate cut by the first half of the year.

U.S. rate futures were pricing in a 33% chance of a rate cut in March, rising to a roughly 65% probability in May, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. Those odds were at 21% and roughly 50% late on Monday.

The dollar extended losses after Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a hawkish policymaker, flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead.

If the decline in inflation continues "for several more months ... three months, four months, five months ... we could start lowering the policy rate just because inflation is lower," he said.

The dollar index =USD, which measures its value against six major currencies, fell as far as 102.60, the lowest since mid-August. It was last down 0.3% at 102.82. The index is on track for a loss of 3.6% in November, its worst performance since November 2022.

"The dollar bounced over the summer, with the help of divergence -- the outperformance of the U.S. economy. Now the dollar is weakening on the new convergence," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist, at Bannockburn Forex in New York.

"It's not that Europe or China is looking much better. But they're slowing down and the U.S. looks like it's slowing down."

Tuesday's U.S. data, however, showed mixed results.

U.S. consumer confidence rose in November after three straight monthly declines, a survey showed. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased to 102.0 this month from a downwardly revised 99.1 in October.

At the same time, U.S. annual home price growth accelerated again in September. Home prices were up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis, up from an upwardly revised 5.8% increase in August.

However, the Richmond Fed manufacturing index dropped into negative territory at -5 in November.

In other currencies, the euro rose to a 3-1/2-month peak of $1.1009 EUR=EBS. It last changed hands at $1.0981, up 0.3%.

Sterling GBP=D3 also gained, climbing to its highest since Sept. 1. The pound was last up 0.4% at $1.2685.

Traders are now eyeing the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred measure of inflation - this week for more confirmation that inflation is slowing.

PCE tops off a slew of other key economic events this week, including flash inflation data from major euro zone economies, with bloc-wide data due Thursday, Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) data and an OPEC+ decision on crude output.

The dollar fell 0.8% to 147.49 yen JPY=EBS, with the Japanese currency continuing its recovery from the brink of 152 per dollar earlier in the month.

The dollar also slid 0.2% CHF=EBS to 0.8762 Swiss francs, its lowest level since the start of September, and the Australian dollar AUD=D3 briefly touched a near four-month high of US$0.6665.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 hit its highest since August at US$0.6147. It was last at US$0.6127, up 0.5%. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.50% for the fourth straight time.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 2.7% to $38,228 BTC=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:43PM (2043 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.7900

103.1400

-0.32%

-0.676%

+103.3200

+102.6000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0983

$1.0954

+0.26%

+2.50%

+$1.1009

+$1.0935

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

147.4850

148.6900

-0.80%

+12.50%

+148.8200

+147.3250

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

162.00

162.85

-0.52%

+15.45%

+162.9200

+161.9300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8781

0.8805

-0.25%

-5.01%

+0.8818

+0.8762

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2688

$1.2630

+0.43%

+4.88%

+$1.2714

+$1.2608

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3580

1.3617

-0.27%

+0.23%

+1.3619

+1.3561

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6643

$0.6607

+0.54%

-2.55%

+$0.6665

+$0.6597

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9643

0.9641

+0.02%

-2.55%

+0.9655

+0.9632

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8653

0.8672

-0.22%

-2.16%

+0.8683

+0.8655

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6128

$0.6098

+0.49%

-3.49%

+$0.6147

+$0.6082

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6210

10.6440

-0.16%

+8.28%

+10.7090

+10.6200

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6663

11.6460

+0.17%

+11.17%

+11.7400

+11.6299

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3352

10.4252

-0.54%

-0.70%

+10.4439

+10.3145

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3517

11.4134

-0.54%

+1.81%

+11.4338

+11.3510

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Brigid Riley in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Osmond, Mark Potter and Kevin Liffey)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

