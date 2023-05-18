FOREX-US dollar rises to seven-week high buoyed by data, debt ceiling optimism

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to fresh seven-week peaks on Thursday as another round of solid economic data further pared back bets on easing by the Federal Reserve and amid market optimism about a U.S. debt ceiling deal to avert a potential default.
Top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that Speaker McCarthy sees a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on the House floor next week, according to news reports. He noted that negotiations are at a better place than last week and there is a "structure" to the talks, he added.
"It's pretty clear that some people were shorting the dollar as a hedge in anticipation of a crisis, but now with all the signals that we will find a resolution in the next few days, people are unwinding these positions so the dollar is strengthening," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist, at Macquarie in New York.
Apart from debt ceiling negotiations, investors also looked at economic data, which in recent weeks have depicted strength.
Thursday's reports showed lower-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims of 242,000 in the latest week, compared with forecasts of 254,000.
Another piece of data indicated a milder-than-expected fall in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index to -10.4 in May from -31.3 in April. Markets were forecasting a contraction of -19.8. The index though has been in contraction since September and many of the real sector components remain in negative territory.
The dollar index touched a new seven-week high of 103.59, and was last up 0.6% at 103.49 =USD.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to a six-month peak of 138.67 and was last up 0.6% at 138.515 yen JPY=EBS.
Traders are pricing in a roughly 33% chance that the Fed raises the benchmark interest rate at its June meeting. Around a month ago, markets were pricing in around a 20% chance of a cut.
U.S. rate futures have also factored in a fed funds rate of 4.635% at the Fed's December meeting, implying a roughly 40 basis points of easing by year-end, down about 15 basis points from the day before.
"The Fed was always going to hold the line with regard to the prospect of rate cuts," said Macquarie's Wizman. "It's not too much of a surprise that there won't be rate cuts this year. This was always their view."
Fed officials on Thursday leaned against rate cuts this year, citing persistently high inflation.
Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan on Thursday said she's concerned that "much too high" inflation is yet to allow the Fed to pause its interest-rate hike campaign in June.
Fed Governor and vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson said something similar. He noted that progress on inflation may be slowing but said it was also too early in the policy tightening process to judge the full impact of the rapid rate increases approved by the central bank so far.
Currency bid prices at 11:51AM (1551 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.4600
102.8900
+0.56%
-0.029%
+103.5900
+102.7900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0777
$1.0839
-0.57%
+0.58%
+$1.0848
+$1.0764
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.5350
137.7050
+0.61%
+5.67%
+138.6650
+137.2850
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.30
149.22
+0.05%
+6.41%
+149.3200
+148.7800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9049
0.8986
+0.71%
-2.13%
+0.9062
+0.8982
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2426
$1.2487
-0.50%
+2.74%
+$1.2493
+$1.2398
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3501
1.3456
+0.37%
-0.32%
+1.3509
+1.3457
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6617
$0.6659
-0.62%
-2.92%
+$0.6668
+$0.6605
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9752
0.9739
+0.13%
-1.45%
+0.9759
+0.9726
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8672
0.8680
-0.09%
-1.94%
+0.8701
+0.8672
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6216
$0.6248
-0.53%
-2.12%
+$0.6269
+$0.6204
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.9110
10.7630
+1.43%
+11.24%
+10.9300
+10.8030
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7515
11.6749
+0.66%
+11.99%
+11.7750
+11.6680
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5709
10.4458
+0.62%
+1.57%
+10.5864
+10.4405
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3928
11.3227
+0.62%
+2.18%
+11.3995
+11.3210
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Christina Fincher and Hugh Lawson)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
