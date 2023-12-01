FOREX-US dollar rises for 3rd day ahead of Fed's Powell comments

By Iain Withers and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a third straight day on Friday, while the euro extended steep overnight losses, as traders looked ahead to a speech later in the day by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The greenback, however, pared gains after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector remained weak in November.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI was unchanged at 46.7 last month. It was the 13th consecutive month that the PMI stayed below 50, which indicates contraction in manufacturing.
Post-manufacturing data, U.S. rate futures on Friday priced in a 56% chance of a rate cut by the March meeting next year, compared to 43% late on Thursday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. For the May meeting, U.S. rate cut chances surged to 84%, from about 76% the day before.
Softer inflation data in both the United States and the euro zone on Thursday reinforced expectations that both central banks might be done raising interest rates in their battle against price rises and led traders to bet on earlier cuts next year.
Goldman Sachs on Friday said it now expected the European Central Bank to deliver its first rate cut in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an earlier forecast of a cut in the third quarter of next year.
Investors will have their sights trained on a talk due to be given by the Fed's Powell later on Friday for any clues about the future path of interest rates in the U.S.
"That would be the Fed's last opportunity to set the record straight for the meeting before the blackout period," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management, at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto. "So I think you're just seeing a paring back of post-CPI (consumer price index) decline in the dollar."
Currency movements were more muted on Friday, after month-end trades on Thursday contributed to bigger swings, analysts said.
The U.S. dollar index - which tracks the currency against six major counterparts - was last up 0.2% at 103.69, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November. =USD
Mixed economic data across Europe failed to set the tone for the euro, with a survey showing a downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased slightly last month but remained deeply in the red. Britain also reported contraction in manufacturing, but an improved reading for a third straight month.
The euro was last down 0.4% at $1.0842EUR=EBS, while sterling was flat at $1.2617.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.1% to 148.09 yen JPY=EBS. The yen was on course for its third straight week of gains, pulling it away from the near 33-year low of 151.92 per dollar touched in the middle of November.
Rising expectations of the Bank of Japan abandoning its ultra-easy monetary policy next year along with a drop in U.S. yields have buoyed the Asian currency in the past few weeks.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP continued to strengthen, rising to a fresh 18-month high of $38,839. It was last up 1.9% at $38,401.
Currency bid prices at 10:24AM (1524 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.5200
103.4500
+0.09%
0.029%
+103.7200
+103.2600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0853
$1.0889
-0.32%
+1.29%
+$1.0912
+$1.0842
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
147.3750
148.2100
-0.53%
+12.44%
+148.3400
+147.3500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
159.94
161.35
-0.87%
+14.00%
+161.7700
+159.9500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8734
0.8753
-0.23%
-5.55%
+0.8768
+0.8731
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2639
$1.2627
+0.12%
+4.54%
+$1.2675
+$1.2615
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3504
1.3559
-0.41%
-0.34%
+1.3564
+1.3496
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6639
$0.6605
+0.57%
-2.56%
+$0.6643
+$0.6600
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9478
0.9526
-0.50%
-4.21%
+0.9545
+0.9479
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8585
0.8624
-0.45%
-2.93%
+0.8634
+0.8586
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6177
$0.6155
+0.39%
-2.69%
+$0.6192
+$0.6152
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.7140
10.8270
-0.90%
+9.33%
+10.8050
+10.7300
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.6309
11.7648
-1.14%
+10.84%
+11.7760
+11.6258
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4538
10.4994
-0.62%
+0.44%
+10.5200
+10.4297
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3463
11.4168
-0.62%
+1.76%
+11.4359
+11.3442
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones and Toby Chopra)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
