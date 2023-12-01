FOREX-US dollar rises for 3rd day ahead of Fed's Powell comments

By Iain Withers and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a third straight day on Friday, while the euro extended steep overnight losses, as traders looked ahead to a speech later in the day by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The greenback, however, pared gains after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector remained weak in November.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI was unchanged at 46.7 last month. It was the 13th consecutive month that the PMI stayed below 50, which indicates contraction in manufacturing.

Post-manufacturing data, U.S. rate futures on Friday priced in a 56% chance of a rate cut by the March meeting next year, compared to 43% late on Thursday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. For the May meeting, U.S. rate cut chances surged to 84%, from about 76% the day before.

Softer inflation data in both the United States and the euro zone on Thursday reinforced expectations that both central banks might be done raising interest rates in their battle against price rises and led traders to bet on earlier cuts next year.

Goldman Sachs on Friday said it now expected the European Central Bank to deliver its first rate cut in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an earlier forecast of a cut in the third quarter of next year.

Investors will have their sights trained on a talk due to be given by the Fed's Powell later on Friday for any clues about the future path of interest rates in the U.S.

"That would be the Fed's last opportunity to set the record straight for the meeting before the blackout period," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management, at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto. "So I think you're just seeing a paring back of post-CPI (consumer price index) decline in the dollar."

Currency movements were more muted on Friday, after month-end trades on Thursday contributed to bigger swings, analysts said.

The U.S. dollar index - which tracks the currency against six major counterparts - was last up 0.2% at 103.69, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November. =USD

Mixed economic data across Europe failed to set the tone for the euro, with a survey showing a downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased slightly last month but remained deeply in the red. Britain also reported contraction in manufacturing, but an improved reading for a third straight month.

The euro was last down 0.4% at $1.0842EUR=EBS, while sterling was flat at $1.2617.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.1% to 148.09 yen JPY=EBS. The yen was on course for its third straight week of gains, pulling it away from the near 33-year low of 151.92 per dollar touched in the middle of November.

Rising expectations of the Bank of Japan abandoning its ultra-easy monetary policy next year along with a drop in U.S. yields have buoyed the Asian currency in the past few weeks.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP continued to strengthen, rising to a fresh 18-month high of $38,839. It was last up 1.9% at $38,401.

Currency bid prices at 10:24AM (1524 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.5200

103.4500

+0.09%

0.029%

+103.7200

+103.2600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0853

$1.0889

-0.32%

+1.29%

+$1.0912

+$1.0842

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

147.3750

148.2100

-0.53%

+12.44%

+148.3400

+147.3500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

159.94

161.35

-0.87%

+14.00%

+161.7700

+159.9500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8734

0.8753

-0.23%

-5.55%

+0.8768

+0.8731

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2639

$1.2627

+0.12%

+4.54%

+$1.2675

+$1.2615

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3504

1.3559

-0.41%

-0.34%

+1.3564

+1.3496

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6639

$0.6605

+0.57%

-2.56%

+$0.6643

+$0.6600

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9478

0.9526

-0.50%

-4.21%

+0.9545

+0.9479

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8585

0.8624

-0.45%

-2.93%

+0.8634

+0.8586

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6177

$0.6155

+0.39%

-2.69%

+$0.6192

+$0.6152

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7140

10.8270

-0.90%

+9.33%

+10.8050

+10.7300

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6309

11.7648

-1.14%

+10.84%

+11.7760

+11.6258

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4538

10.4994

-0.62%

+0.44%

+10.5200

+10.4297

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3463

11.4168

-0.62%

+1.76%

+11.4359

+11.3442

