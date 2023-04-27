FOREX-US dollar rises after GDP data

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday as data showed that weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter is not likely to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week.

The greenback turned positive against the yen after the data, and was last up 0.2% at 133.985 yen JPY=EBS. The dollar index rose 0.3% to 101.67 =USD.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Toby Chopra)

