FOREX-US dollar retreats as risk appetite rises, Fed rate hikes seen as done

By Samuel Indyk and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened broadly on Thursday, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates after holding them steady in the previous session.

Sterling, meanwhile, held firm after the Bank of England kept rates at a 15-year high and stressed that it did not expect to start cutting them any time soon.

The perception that a peak in U.S. interest rates has been reached raised risk appetite, boosting equities and high-yielding assets such as commodity and emerging market currencies.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to another hike, but with the funds rate target ceiling at a 22-year high of 5.5% he said the risks of doing too much or too little were now balanced.

Markets took that as a green light to stick with a sub-20% chance that rates will rise in December.

Brad Bechtel, global head of FX, at Jefferies in New York, said the Fed is probably finished hiking rates, but he could see the rationale for tightening one more time given the still-resilient U.S. economy.

"But at the same time, everyone is looking at a slowdown and inflation is going in the right direction," Bechtel said. "We can kind of debate whether they would be hike another 25 (basis points) or not. It doesn't matter. The broader theme is that the Fed is pretty much near the peak."

In late morning trading, the dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.3% lower at 106.12.

The pound rose as much as 0.6% against the dollar to $1.2225, its highest level in 1-1/2 weeks after the BoE voted 6-3 to hold rates steady at a 15-year peak of 5.25%, while ruling out rate cuts any time soon. Sterling was last up 0.3% at $1.2176 GBP=D3.

Norway's central bank also left its benchmark rate unchanged, as widely expected, but said it would likely raise borrowing costs next month unless inflation showed a continued decline.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the Norwegian crown to 11.19 NOK=D3.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.6% against the dollar to $1.0635. Versus the Swiss franc CHF=EBS, the dollar slid 0.4% to 0.9042 francs.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 150.275 JPY=EBS, off a one-year high earlier this week.

The yen has been struggling for traction, even as the Bank of Japan on Tuesday made another relaxation of its yield curve control policy.

A fall to a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar and 15-year low of 160.83 per euro after the BoJ's announcement had traders on watch for possible intervention to prop up the currency.

Kazuo Ueda, the central bank's governor, will continue to dismantle its ultra-loose monetary policy and look to exit the decade-long accommodative regime sometime next year, sources told Reuters.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which jumped 0.9% on Wednesday, was up another 0.5% on Thursday to touch a near five-week high of US$0.6456. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 rose to a two-week peak of US$0.59107

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, sometimes traded as a proxy for risk-taking, broke above $35,000 to hit its highest level since May 2022.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:49AM (1449 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.0800

106.4600

-0.34%

2.503%

+106.4800

+105.8000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0636

$1.0571

+0.62%

-0.73%

+$1.0667

+$1.0569

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

150.2850

150.9500

-0.45%

+14.62%

+150.9500

+149.8450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

159.84

159.56

+0.18%

+13.93%

+160.0800

+159.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9042

0.9079

-0.40%

-2.20%

+0.9076

+0.9018

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2181

$1.2150

+0.28%

+0.74%

+$1.2225

+$1.2132

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3792

1.3857

-0.46%

+1.80%

+1.3853

+1.3770

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6425

$0.6394

+0.53%

-5.71%

+$0.6456

+$0.6394

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9615

0.9594

+0.22%

-2.83%

+0.9631

+0.9567

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8731

0.8699

+0.37%

-1.28%

+0.8735

+0.8690

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5890

$0.5847

+0.74%

-7.24%

+$0.5917

+$0.5844

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.1750

11.1780

+0.07%

+13.98%

+11.1930

+11.1160

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8870

11.8170

+0.59%

+13.28%

+11.9028

+11.7811

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.1185

11.1744

+0.09%

+6.83%

+11.1834

+11.0680

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.8250

11.8138

+0.09%

+6.06%

+11.8418

+11.7875

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Rae Wee in Singapore, and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.