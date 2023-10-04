FOREX-US dollar retreats after mixed batch of data; yen modestly firmer

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday, tracking the pullback in U.S. Treasury yields, amid a mixed set of data suggesting that there are pockets of weakness in the world's largest economy, further diminishing the odds of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year.

The yen, on the other hand, was slightly firmer against the greenback, moving away from the closely watched 150-per dollar mark, as a short-lived surge in the previous session stoked speculation that Japanese authorities may have intervened to support the currency.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was down 0.3% at 106.69, giving up some of its recent gains, after weaker-than-expected U.S. private payrolls based on the ADP National Employment Report. The index, however, remained within striking distance of a nearly 11-month high of 107.34 reached in the previous session.

The dollar did retrace some of its losses after U.S. factory orders gained 1.2% in August, compared with expectations of a 0.2% rise. That more than offset the moderate decline in a U.S. services sector index last month.

"This morning's services sector data helped soften expectations ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, and we've seen a slight pullback in odds on another rate hike from the Federal Reserve before year-end," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

"More broadly, the surge in Treasury yields, and the corresponding dollar rally, seems to be reaching exhaustion."

The Japanese currency was last flat on the data at 149.04 per dollar JPY=EBS, after unexpectedly surging nearly 2% at one point on Tuesday to 147.30, its strongest in three weeks. The spike came after it slipped to 150.165 per dollar, its weakest since October 2022.

"Dollar/yen is now trading pretty close to levels we saw just three sessions ago, which tells me yesterday's move was not, in fact, an intervention," said Helen Given, FX trader, at Monex USA in Washington. "I see an overwrought market reaction to touching that psychological 150 figure."

Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said he would not comment on whether Tokyo intervened in the exchange rate on Tuesday, although he said, "We have only taken steps that have the understanding of U.S. authorities."

The Bank of Japan's money market data, however, showed on Wednesday Japan likely did not intervene in the currency market a day earlier.

Japanese authorities last year intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.

The currency has slumped around 12% against the dollar this year JPYUSD=R as U.S. bond yields have risen sharply compared to their Japanese peers as the Fed has hiked interest rates.

On Wednesday, longer-dated Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs, after 30-year yields briefly rose above 5% overnight.

Elsewhere, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.5% to $1.0515, not that far from Tuesday's low of $1.0448, its weakest since December, triggering talk of a fall back to $1. It rose even as data showed euro zone retail sales fell much more than expected in August and that the bloc's economy probably shrank last quarter.

Sterling GBP=D3 climbed 0.6% to $1.2149, rebounding after falling to a nearly seven-month low of $1.2038.

The New Zealand dollar fell after its central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5%, as policymakers grew more confident past hikes were working to bring down inflation. That sent the New Zealand unit NZD=D3 sliding to a nearly one-month low of US$0.5871. It last traded up 0.2% at US$0.5916.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:07PM (2007 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.7000

107.0700

-0.34%

3.102%

+107.2400

+106.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0513

$1.0467

+0.46%

-1.87%

+$1.0533

+$1.0452

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.0450

149.0900

-0.03%

+13.68%

+149.3200

+148.7350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.70

155.93

+0.49%

+11.69%

+156.7700

+155.8400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9162

0.9207

-0.49%

-0.92%

+0.9231

+0.9140

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2147

$1.2078

+0.60%

+0.47%

+$1.2176

+$1.2039

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3746

1.3709

+0.27%

+1.45%

+1.3779

+1.3691

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6327

$0.6302

+0.44%

-7.15%

+$0.6342

+$0.6287

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9631

0.9640

-0.09%

-2.67%

+0.9653

+0.9620

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8653

0.8667

-0.16%

-2.16%

+0.8682

+0.8640

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5913

$0.5908

+0.16%

-6.80%

+$0.5925

+$0.5871

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9920

10.9550

+0.47%

+12.15%

+11.0370

+10.9230

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5596

11.4687

+0.79%

+10.16%

+11.5810

+11.4594

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.0571

11.0864

+0.29%

+6.24%

+11.1188

+10.9939

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6250

11.5911

+0.29%

+4.26%

+11.6621

+11.5750

GRAPHIC-World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

GRAPHIC-US-Japan spread https://tmsnrt.rs/3RKq4kd

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Deepa Babington and Lisa Shumaker)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.