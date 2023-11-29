FOREX-US dollar rallies from 3-1/2-month low after GDP data; rate cut bets intact

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesdayclimbed from its lowest level in more than three months as investors consolidated positions after four days of losses, supported by data showing the world's largest economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter.

The greenback rose against most currencies except the Swiss franc and New Zealand dollar. In November, however, the dollar remained on pace to post its biggest monthly decline in a year, weighed down by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts by the first half of 2024.

The dollar extended gains on news that U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 5.2% annualized rate in the last quarter, faster than the previously reported 4.9%. It was the fastest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2021, the U.S. Commerce Department said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be revised up to 5.0%.

"The GDP data helped the dollar a little bit. Investment was a little stronger and that's a cyclical component," said Erik F. Nelson, macro strategist, at Wells Fargo in London.

"So if we're seeing some strength on the cyclical side of the economy, then that could be challenging the rate cut narrative a little bit."

U.S. rate futures, however, increased bets of a rate cut starting in March, following the GDP data, to a nearly 50% chance of easing, compared with nearly 35% late on Tuesday, the CME's FedWatch tool showed.

In late morning trading, the dollar index =USD, which tracks the currency against six peers, was last up 0.3% at 102.87, set for its largest daily gain in a week. Earler in the Asian session, the dollar hit its lowest since early August at 102.46.

The euro fell 0.2% versus the dollar to $1.0968 EUR=EBS, pressured by inflation data from Germany, Europe's biggest economy, showing price growth slowed to 2.3% year-on-year in November from 3% in October. Inflation in Spain also slowed sharply.

"We're definitely seeing some consolidation around $1.10 in the euro," said Wells Fargo's Nelson. "There's a little hesitation to push much through that. So the market is catching its breath a little bit after the big dollar move."

The euro zone-wide inflation figure is due out on Thursday, before the Fed's preferred measure of U.S. inflation, the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE.

New Zealand's dollar NZD=D3 was last up 0.1% at US$0.6143, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday held interest rates steady but warned that further policy tightening might be needed. The currency had surged more than 1% earlier in the session to a four-month high of $0.6208.

Japan's yen JPY=EBS, which is particularly sensitive to U.S. bond yields, rose slightly on the day, with the dollar last down 0.1% at 147.33 after falling to a more-than-two-month low of 146.68 yen.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic session at 7.1246 per dollar, the strongest closing price since June 16. The dollar was last down at 7.13.

Currency bid prices at 11:32AM (1632 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.9200

102.6200

+0.31%

-0.551%

+103.0200

+102.4600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0965

$1.0993

-0.25%

+2.33%

+$1.1017

+$1.0961

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

147.3150

147.4500

-0.09%

+12.36%

+147.9000

+146.6750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

161.52

162.11

-0.36%

+15.12%

+162.2500

+161.5300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8755

0.8781

-0.31%

-5.33%

+0.8783

+0.8732

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2672

$1.2695

-0.15%

+4.81%

+$1.2733

+$1.2665

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3614

1.3573

+0.29%

+0.47%

+1.3614

+1.3542

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6608

$0.6650

-0.62%

-3.05%

+$0.6676

+$0.6606

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9598

0.9651

-0.55%

-3.00%

+0.9653

+0.9598

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8650

0.8659

-0.10%

-2.19%

+0.8664

+0.8643

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6141

$0.6136

+0.13%

-3.24%

+$0.6208

+$0.6135

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6630

10.6270

+0.71%

+9.05%

+10.7050

+10.5950

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6958

11.6770

+0.16%

+11.46%

+11.7379

+11.6558

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3739

10.3173

+0.34%

-0.33%

+10.3954

+10.2794

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3754

11.3370

+0.34%

+2.03%

+11.3970

+11.3231

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

US 10y https://tmsnrt.rs/3t0pqoE

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.