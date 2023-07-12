FOREX-US dollar plunges to more than one-year low as inflation eases in June

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar plummeted to its lowest in more than a year on Wednesday after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices eased in June, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates only one more time this year.

The dollar index dropped as low as 100.58, the lowest since April 2022, and was last down nearly 1% at 100.58 =USD, on track for its largest daily percentage loss since early February.

The greenback also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS since early 2015 after the inflation report. It was last down 1.3% at 0.8676 francs, having fallen to a session low of 0.8660 earlier, its weakest since the Swiss National Bank removed the peg from the Swiss currency in January 2015.

Core U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.2% in June, compared with forecasts for a gain of 0.3%. On an annual basis, U.S. CPI advanced 4.8%, lower than market expectations for a 5% increase. That was also the smallest annual increase in more than two years.

"Today's softer core inflation release reinforces our base case and the market's initial read on the Fed's last rate decision that the U.S. central bank will only be able to hike one further time this cycle," wrote Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe in London, in emailed comments.

The inflation report "resulted in the dollar extending its post-payrolls decline, with losses continuing to be most visible against currencies that are deeply undervalued and sensitive to U.S. yields, such as the Norwegian crown, Swedish crown, and Japanese yen," he added.

U.S. rate futures still show traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report.

"The Fed may have talked itself into a corner with a July 26th rate hike. The data don't confirm that they need to actually hike," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"Since they're stubborn, they'll probably do it anyways. Thankfully the market has been expecting that hike. The end is near for hikes."

Against the yen, the dollar dropped to a six-week low of 138.17 yen JPY=EBS. It last changed hands at 138.21, down 1.5%.

The euro surged to its highest since March last year of $1.1125 EUR=EBS. The single European currency last traded up 1% at $1.1124.

Sterling struck a fresh 15-month high of $1.30 GBP=EBS, last trading up 0.5% at $1.2994. The pound is being driven by expectations for the Bank of England to deliver more rate rises to tame UK inflation, which is the highest of any major economy.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:12PM (1612 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

100.5700

101.6000

-1.00%

-2.822%

+101.6100

+100.5600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1126

$1.1010

+1.07%

+3.85%

+$1.1129

+$1.1008

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.2650

140.3800

-1.52%

+5.44%

+140.3400

+138.1700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

153.84

154.49

-0.42%

+9.65%

+154.5200

+153.5200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8675

0.8794

-1.35%

-6.18%

+0.8793

+0.8660

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2993

$1.2931

+0.47%

+7.43%

+$1.3000

+$1.2905

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3177

1.3230

-0.40%

-2.74%

+1.3234

+1.3144

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6787

$0.6687

+1.48%

-0.45%

+$0.6795

+$0.6683

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9652

0.9679

-0.28%

-2.46%

+0.9695

+0.9629

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8561

0.8511

+0.59%

-3.20%

+0.8565

+0.8506

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6297

$0.6198

+1.59%

-0.83%

+$0.6299

+$0.6183

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1000

10.3530

-2.25%

+3.12%

+10.3490

+10.1060

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2434

11.3868

-1.26%

+7.14%

+11.4120

+11.2340

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3995

10.6608

-1.32%

-0.08%

+10.6696

+10.3835

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5699

11.7241

-1.32%

+3.78%

+11.7573

+11.5482

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

