FOREX-US dollar index rises after data

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

July 27, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Laura Matthews for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in June.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.257% at 101.360.

