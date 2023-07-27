FOREX-US dollar index rises after data

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in June.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.257% at 101.360.

(Reporting by Laura Matthews)

((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com; 646-540-2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.