FOREX-US dollar inches lower ahead of inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower on Wednesday in thin rangebound trading, with investors looking ahead to Thursday's U.S. consumer prices report for indications on where the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is headed.

The greenback posted steeper losses earlier in the session, particularly after data showing the Chinese economy slipped into deflation last month. That raised the chances of China launching additional stimulus measures and nudged investors into risk assets.

Reported dollar selling by state-owned Chinese banks also helped the yuan rally from a one-month low, dealers said. The Chinese central bank's stronger-than-expected exchange-rate fixingCNY=PBOC at 7.1588 per dollar before the open signaled its discomfort with the yuan's recent declines.

The greenback was last down 0.1% against the offshore yuan at 7.227 CNH=D3.

Investors are now focused on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, which looms large in a market hungry for clues on the path for Fed policy. Wall Streets economists expect the year-on-year core consumer price index (CPI) to have risen 4.8% in July, unchanged from the previous month.

"We're still pretty convinced about inflation in the U.S. continuing to ease, led by a disinflation in shelter prices - which is 35% of the headline CPI index," wrote Macquarie analysts led by FX & rates strategist Thierry Wizman.

"We expect that CPI may come in on the low side of expectations (4.7% year-over-year) and do so because of disinflation in primary and owner-equivalent rents."

The dollar index =USD, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against six others, slipped 0.1% to 102.46, partly reversing Tuesday's rise.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% to $1.0976, while sterling GBP=D3 slid 0.2% to $1.2721.

European markets gained after equities tumbled the day before as the Italian government announced a surprise 40% windfall tax on banks.

Italy's finance ministry subsequently clarified that the one-off measure, which targets gains from banks' higher interest rates, would not amount to more than 0.1% of their total assets.

In China, the country's consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two years in July. Rather than lifting safe-haven appetite for the dollar, the figures reinforced the view that the Chinese government might take steps to underpin the economy with monetary stimulus.

There were also more dovish signals from Fed officials overnight, with Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker suggesting interest rates are high enough already, echoing the view of Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

The message has been far from uniform though, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman saying on Monday further hikes are likely.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 143.70 yen JPY=EBS.

"With the 10-year yield spread between the U.S. and Japan still holding at roughly 3.4% ... and the prospect of any official BOJ (Bank of Japan ) rate hike seemingly pushed back, dollar/yen has resumed its year-to-date rally and may soon hit fresh 2023 highs, especially if (Thursday's) U.S. CPI report comes in hotter than expected," said Matthew Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index.

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.4500

102.5200

-0.06%

-1.005%

+102.5800

+102.2900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0978

$1.0956

+0.17%

+2.42%

+$1.0995

+$1.0955

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

143.6500

143.3750

+0.21%

+9.58%

+143.7350

+143.0000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.71

157.07

+0.41%

+12.41%

+157.8900

+156.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8772

0.8758

+0.17%

-5.13%

+0.8783

+0.8733

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2726

$1.2749

-0.17%

+5.24%

+$1.2782

+$1.2713

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3415

1.3416

+0.01%

-0.97%

+1.3454

+1.3405

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6539

$0.6545

-0.10%

-4.09%

+$0.6571

+$0.6521

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9630

0.9593

+0.39%

-2.68%

+0.9632

+0.9586

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8625

0.8593

+0.37%

-2.48%

+0.8634

+0.8590

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6063

$0.6064

-0.03%

-4.53%

+$0.6094

+$0.6046

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2020

10.2640

-0.53%

+4.04%

+10.2790

+10.1900

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2017

11.2411

-0.35%

+6.75%

+11.2690

+11.1850

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6804

10.7055

-0.05%

+2.62%

+10.7441

+10.6430

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.7244

11.7298

-0.05%

+5.16%

+11.7590

+11.6841

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, and Brigid Riley; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Kirsten Donovan)

