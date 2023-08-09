FOREX-US dollar inches lower ahead of inflation report

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower on Wednesday in thin rangebound trading, with investors looking ahead to Thursday's U.S. consumer prices report for indications on where the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is headed.
The greenback posted steeper losses earlier in the session, particularly after data showing the Chinese economy slipped into deflation last month. That raised the chances of China launching additional stimulus measures and nudged investors into risk assets.
Reported dollar selling by state-owned Chinese banks also helped the yuan rally from a one-month low, dealers said. The Chinese central bank's stronger-than-expected exchange-rate fixingCNY=PBOC at 7.1588 per dollar before the open signaled its discomfort with the yuan's recent declines.
The greenback was last down 0.1% against the offshore yuan at 7.227 CNH=D3.
Investors are now focused on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, which looms large in a market hungry for clues on the path for Fed policy. Wall Streets economists expect the year-on-year core consumer price index (CPI) to have risen 4.8% in July, unchanged from the previous month.
"We're still pretty convinced about inflation in the U.S. continuing to ease, led by a disinflation in shelter prices - which is 35% of the headline CPI index," wrote Macquarie analysts led by FX & rates strategist Thierry Wizman.
"We expect that CPI may come in on the low side of expectations (4.7% year-over-year) and do so because of disinflation in primary and owner-equivalent rents."
The dollar index =USD, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against six others, slipped 0.1% to 102.46, partly reversing Tuesday's rise.
The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% to $1.0976, while sterling GBP=D3 slid 0.2% to $1.2721.
European markets gained after equities tumbled the day before as the Italian government announced a surprise 40% windfall tax on banks.
Italy's finance ministry subsequently clarified that the one-off measure, which targets gains from banks' higher interest rates, would not amount to more than 0.1% of their total assets.
In China, the country's consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two years in July. Rather than lifting safe-haven appetite for the dollar, the figures reinforced the view that the Chinese government might take steps to underpin the economy with monetary stimulus.
There were also more dovish signals from Fed officials overnight, with Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker suggesting interest rates are high enough already, echoing the view of Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.
The message has been far from uniform though, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman saying on Monday further hikes are likely.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 143.70 yen JPY=EBS.
"With the 10-year yield spread between the U.S. and Japan still holding at roughly 3.4% ... and the prospect of any official BOJ (Bank of Japan ) rate hike seemingly pushed back, dollar/yen has resumed its year-to-date rally and may soon hit fresh 2023 highs, especially if (Thursday's) U.S. CPI report comes in hotter than expected," said Matthew Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index.
Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.4500
102.5200
-0.06%
-1.005%
+102.5800
+102.2900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0978
$1.0956
+0.17%
+2.42%
+$1.0995
+$1.0955
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
143.6500
143.3750
+0.21%
+9.58%
+143.7350
+143.0000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
157.71
157.07
+0.41%
+12.41%
+157.8900
+156.9200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8772
0.8758
+0.17%
-5.13%
+0.8783
+0.8733
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2726
$1.2749
-0.17%
+5.24%
+$1.2782
+$1.2713
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3415
1.3416
+0.01%
-0.97%
+1.3454
+1.3405
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6539
$0.6545
-0.10%
-4.09%
+$0.6571
+$0.6521
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9630
0.9593
+0.39%
-2.68%
+0.9632
+0.9586
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8625
0.8593
+0.37%
-2.48%
+0.8634
+0.8590
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6063
$0.6064
-0.03%
-4.53%
+$0.6094
+$0.6046
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2020
10.2640
-0.53%
+4.04%
+10.2790
+10.1900
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2017
11.2411
-0.35%
+6.75%
+11.2690
+11.1850
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6804
10.7055
-0.05%
+2.62%
+10.7441
+10.6430
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.7244
11.7298
-0.05%
+5.16%
+11.7590
+11.6841
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, and Brigid Riley; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Kirsten Donovan)
