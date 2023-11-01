News & Insights

FOREX-US dollar holds gains after Fed keeps rates steady, but leaves door open for another hike

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 01, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but didn't rule out another rate increase as it acknowledged the economy's unexpected resilience despite the Fed's aggressive tightening launched more than a year ago.

The dollar index was last up 0.2% at 106.90 =USD. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.5% to 151.06 yen JPY=EBS, the same level before the Fed rate decision.

