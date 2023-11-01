FOREX-US dollar holds gains after Fed keeps rates steady, but leaves door open for another hike

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but didn't rule out another rate increase as it acknowledged the economy's unexpected resilience despite the Fed's aggressive tightening launched more than a year ago.

The dollar index was last up 0.2% at 106.90 =USD. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.5% to 151.06 yen JPY=EBS, the same level before the Fed rate decision.

