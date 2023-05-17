FOREX-US dollar hits seven-week peak after solid data; US debt risks in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, boosted by safe-haven bets amid the risk of a U.S. debt default, with traders paring back bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut any time soon following solid U.S. consumer spending and housing data.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed as high as 103.12 =USD, its strongest level since late March. It was last up 0.3% at 102.91.

The euro, meanwhile, dropped to a six-week low versus the dollar at $1.0811 EUR=EBS. It last changed hands at $1.0830, down 0.3%.

"Recent data is painting a more resilient picture of U.S. growth compared to Europe," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"Moreover, elevated inflation and low unemployment on this side of the pond suggest any U.S. rate cuts are likely to materialize later rather than sooner."

Wednesday's data showed that U.S. single-family homebuilding increased in April, but data for the prior month was revised sharply lower.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, rose 1.6% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 846,000 units last month. Data for March was revised down to show single-family homebuilding falling to a rate of 833,000 units instead of increasing to a pace of 861,000 units as previously reported.

That followed reports on Tuesday that U.S. retail sales rose in April, although lower than expected. But the underlying trend remained strong.

U.S. industrial production also gained, advancing 1% last month, easily topping expectations for a flat reading and up slightly from the revised 0.8% increase in March.

In late morning trading, the dollar rose 0.7% versus the yen to 137.37 yen, after earlier climbing to a two-week peak of 137.445 JPY=EBS.

The dollar also traded higher against sterling, which fell 0.2% to $1.2465 GBP=D3. The pound fell as low as $1.2422, the weakest level since late April.

U.S. debt ceiling talks remained in focus.

President Joe Biden will continue talks with congressional leaders on the United States' debt limit later this week, the White House said on Wednesday, as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to avoid a default.

"I think at the end of the day, we do not have a debt default," McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC.

Interest rate futures pricing implies no chance of a Fed rate cut in June, down from about a 17% chance seen a month ago.

"We expect some modest further increases in the dollar as markets continue to take out pricing for rate cuts," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso. "A rate hike is possible this year, though the hurdle is high."

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan weakened past 7 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in five months amid geopolitical tensions and more signs of China's post-COVID-19 recovery losing steam. CNY/

In the offshore market, the dollar rose 0.2% to 7.00911 CNH=.

Currency bid prices at 11:07AM (1507 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.9900

102.6000

+0.40%

-0.483%

+103.1200

+102.5300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0820

$1.0862

-0.38%

+0.98%

+$1.0873

+$1.0811

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

137.4450

136.3900

+0.78%

+4.84%

+137.4550

+136.3100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

148.71

148.15

+0.38%

+5.99%

+148.7200

+148.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8992

0.8966

+0.29%

-2.75%

+0.9026

+0.8950

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2465

$1.2487

-0.17%

+3.07%

+$1.2493

+$1.2422

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3485

1.3479

+0.05%

-0.47%

+1.3535

+1.3442

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6642

$0.6654

-0.17%

-2.55%

+$0.6671

+$0.6629

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9729

0.9737

-0.08%

-1.68%

+0.9762

+0.9729

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8680

0.8698

-0.21%

-1.85%

+0.8720

+0.8678

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6237

$0.6231

+0.10%

-1.77%

+$0.6273

+$0.6228

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.8200

10.7170

+1.04%

+10.33%

+10.8410

+10.7150

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7090

11.6240

+0.73%

+11.53%

+11.7310

+11.6349

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4671

10.3698

+0.18%

+0.57%

+10.4899

+10.3837

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3229

11.3029

+0.18%

+1.55%

+11.3436

+11.2995

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Joice Alves in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss inNew York; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Angus MacSwan, John Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

