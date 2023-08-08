FOREX-US dollar gains broadly as risk sentiment turns sour after poor Chinese data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Samuel Indyk

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar firmed across the board on Tuesday, garnering safe-haven bids, after a disappointing set of Chinese trade figures hurt the yuan and the Australian and New Zealand currencies, with European risk-sensitive currencies also sliding on the worsening global outlook.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.6% to 102.69, moving further away from Friday's one-week low in the wake of a mixed U.S. jobs report, which pointed to a cooling but still resilient labour market. The greenback was on track for its best daily gain in about two weeks.

China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, data on Tuesday showed, with imports down 12.4% from a year earlier while exports contracted by 14.5%, in another sign of the country's faltering economic recovery and subdued global demand.

"There's an element of risk aversion. Pretty clearly, the data overnight was not so good, with very sluggish export data across Asia," said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange, at Jefferies in New York.

"We're definitely at a place in the dollar smile where U.S. fundamentals are outperforming the rest of the world. And generally it's an environment for the dollar to sustain its rally," he added.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell to a five-week low of 7.2514 per dollar, and was last down 0.6% at 7.246. Its onshore counterpart CNY=CFXS hit a three-week low of 7.2225 per dollar.

The Aussie AUD=D3, a proxy for risk-sensitive currencies that is directly impacted by the yuan, weakened to US$0.6497 against the U.S. currency, its lowest since June 1. It last traded down 0.9% at US$0.6510. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 dropped to US$0.6035, its weakest level in two months and was last down 1% at US$0.6041.

While currency moves had been minimal early in the Asian day, the greenback extended its gains in Europe and North America, as risk sentiment turned fragile and Wall Street shares sold off.

In other currencies, sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.5% to $1.2718, after a survey showed British retailers in July logged their slowest sales growth in 11 months.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.5% to $1.0949, while the risk-sensitive Swedish SEK=D3 and Norwegian NOK=D3 crowns both tumbled against the dollar.

"Both SEK and NOK have had some good sessions, when they were supported by positive risk sentiment, but are for the opposite reason slightly on the defensive," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, director at Danske Bank.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% to 143.095 yen JPY=EBS.

Data on Tuesday showed that Japanese real wages fell for a 15th straight month in June on relentless price hikes, but nominal pay growth remained robust amid rising salaries for high-income workers and a broadening labour crunch.

All eyes are now on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, where expectations are for core consumer prices in the United States to have risen 4.8% on an annual basis in July.

China will report July inflation as well on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones, Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

