FOREX-US dollar gains broadly as risk sentiment turns sour after poor Chinese data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Samuel Indyk
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar firmed across the board on Tuesday, garnering safe-haven bids, after a disappointing set of Chinese trade figures hurt the yuan and the Australian and New Zealand currencies, with European risk-sensitive currencies also sliding on the worsening global outlook.
The dollar index =USD rose 0.6% to 102.69, moving further away from Friday's one-week low in the wake of a mixed U.S. jobs report, which pointed to a cooling but still resilient labour market. The greenback was on track for its best daily gain in about two weeks.
China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, data on Tuesday showed, with imports down 12.4% from a year earlier while exports contracted by 14.5%, in another sign of the country's faltering economic recovery and subdued global demand.
"There's an element of risk aversion. Pretty clearly, the data overnight was not so good, with very sluggish export data across Asia," said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange, at Jefferies in New York.
"We're definitely at a place in the dollar smile where U.S. fundamentals are outperforming the rest of the world. And generally it's an environment for the dollar to sustain its rally," he added.
The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell to a five-week low of 7.2514 per dollar, and was last down 0.6% at 7.246. Its onshore counterpart CNY=CFXS hit a three-week low of 7.2225 per dollar.
The Aussie AUD=D3, a proxy for risk-sensitive currencies that is directly impacted by the yuan, weakened to US$0.6497 against the U.S. currency, its lowest since June 1. It last traded down 0.9% at US$0.6510. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 dropped to US$0.6035, its weakest level in two months and was last down 1% at US$0.6041.
While currency moves had been minimal early in the Asian day, the greenback extended its gains in Europe and North America, as risk sentiment turned fragile and Wall Street shares sold off.
In other currencies, sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.5% to $1.2718, after a survey showed British retailers in July logged their slowest sales growth in 11 months.
The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.5% to $1.0949, while the risk-sensitive Swedish SEK=D3 and Norwegian NOK=D3 crowns both tumbled against the dollar.
"Both SEK and NOK have had some good sessions, when they were supported by positive risk sentiment, but are for the opposite reason slightly on the defensive," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, director at Danske Bank.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% to 143.095 yen JPY=EBS.
Data on Tuesday showed that Japanese real wages fell for a 15th straight month in June on relentless price hikes, but nominal pay growth remained robust amid rising salaries for high-income workers and a broadening labour crunch.
All eyes are now on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, where expectations are for core consumer prices in the United States to have risen 4.8% on an annual basis in July.
China will report July inflation as well on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:52AM (1452 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.6400
102.0800
+0.56%
-0.821%
+102.8000
+102.0700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0946
$1.1003
-0.52%
+2.16%
+$1.1012
+$1.0930
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
143.0950
142.4600
+0.45%
+9.15%
+143.4300
+142.4200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
156.63
156.75
-0.08%
+11.65%
+157.7400
+156.3600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8760
0.8729
+0.39%
-5.23%
+0.8782
+0.8721
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2719
$1.2785
-0.52%
+5.17%
+$1.2785
+$1.2685
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3475
1.3370
+0.79%
-0.54%
+1.3502
+1.3369
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6511
$0.6574
-0.95%
-4.47%
+$0.6576
+$0.6497
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9587
0.9603
-0.17%
-3.09%
+0.9609
+0.9588
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8604
0.8602
+0.02%
-2.70%
+0.8625
+0.8604
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6046
$0.6107
-1.01%
-4.79%
+$0.6110
+$0.6035
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3070
10.1520
+1.80%
+5.31%
+10.3410
+10.1670
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2860
11.1631
+1.10%
+7.53%
+11.3165
+11.1588
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7255
10.5738
+0.89%
+3.06%
+10.7535
+10.5753
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.7423
11.6382
+0.89%
+5.31%
+11.7637
+11.6350
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
USD v2 080823 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Qu8tfG
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones, Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.