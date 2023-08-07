FOREX-US dollar gains as Fed comments on more rate hikes lend support

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, broadly supported by Federal Reserve officials saying additional interest rate hikes are likely given that inflation remains persistently high and the labor market is still tight.

Bowman, in remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event in Atlanta, said she backed the latest rate increase last month because inflation remains too elevated, and job growth and other indications of activity show the economy has continued expanding at a "moderate pace."

New York Fed President John C. Williams said, in an interview with the New York Times published on Monday, the central bank will need to keep the restrictive stance for some time. Maintaining that stance is going to be determined by the underlying fundamentals "driving, supply and demand in the economy, inflation," he added.

The dollar index was last little changed at 102.03 =USD. It fell to a one-week low last Friday in the wake of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report that came out weaker than expected.

Jeff Klingelhofer, portfolio manager and co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management, said he sees the dollar holding gains in the near to medium term.

"I'm expecting a longer pause from the Fed and that should be dollar-supportive just because of interest rate differentials. So the U.S. staying higher for longer should support the dollar," said Klingelhofer.

"I also believe that if interest rates stay at higher levels, then inevitably you get that deeper recession when the consumer deteriorates. Then you get safe-haven flows that will be broadly supportive of the dollar."

In other currencies, the euro slipped against the greenback to $1.1006 EUR=EBSafter Monday's data showed German industrial production in June dropped more strongly than forecast, falling 1.5% compared with the previous month.

Investors are also starting to focus on upcoming U.S. and Chinese inflation data. U.S. data out on Thursday is expected to show July core inflation at 4.7% on an annual basis. China will report July inflation on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.

The dollar was last 0.2% higher against the offshore Chinese yuan CNH=D3 at 7.2024.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2783. Last Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a 15-year peak of 5.25%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (1902 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.0200

102.0600

-0.03%

-1.420%

+102.3800

+101.9600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1007

$1.1012

-0.05%

+2.73%

+$1.1026

+$1.0966

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.4150

141.7600

+0.47%

+8.63%

+142.5750

+141.5200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.77

156.05

+0.46%

+11.74%

+156.8500

+155.8200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8729

0.8729

+0.01%

-5.59%

+0.8773

+0.8730

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2783

$1.2752

+0.25%

+5.70%

+$1.2788

+$1.2714

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3365

1.3383

-0.15%

-1.37%

+1.3399

+1.3340

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6574

$0.6571

+0.05%

-3.56%

+$0.6593

+$0.6555

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9608

0.9608

+0.00%

-2.90%

+0.9627

+0.9604

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8609

0.8633

-0.25%

-2.66%

+0.8640

+0.8607

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6108

$0.6098

+0.16%

-3.80%

+$0.6117

+$0.6087

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1390

10.1150

+0.37%

+3.44%

+10.2000

+10.1190

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1643

11.1511

+0.12%

+6.39%

+11.1927

+11.1239

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5774

10.5766

-0.05%

+1.63%

+10.6537

+10.5735

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6433

11.6490

-0.05%

+4.43%

+11.6904

+11.6332

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and Richard Chang)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.