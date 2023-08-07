FOREX-US dollar gains as Fed comments on more rate hikes lend support

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, broadly supported by Federal Reserve officials saying additional interest rate hikes are likely given that inflation remains persistently high and the labor market is still tight.
Bowman, in remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event in Atlanta, said she backed the latest rate increase last month because inflation remains too elevated, and job growth and other indications of activity show the economy has continued expanding at a "moderate pace."
New York Fed President John C. Williams said, in an interview with the New York Times published on Monday, the central bank will need to keep the restrictive stance for some time. Maintaining that stance is going to be determined by the underlying fundamentals "driving, supply and demand in the economy, inflation," he added.
The dollar index was last little changed at 102.03 =USD. It fell to a one-week low last Friday in the wake of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report that came out weaker than expected.
Jeff Klingelhofer, portfolio manager and co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management, said he sees the dollar holding gains in the near to medium term.
"I'm expecting a longer pause from the Fed and that should be dollar-supportive just because of interest rate differentials. So the U.S. staying higher for longer should support the dollar," said Klingelhofer.
"I also believe that if interest rates stay at higher levels, then inevitably you get that deeper recession when the consumer deteriorates. Then you get safe-haven flows that will be broadly supportive of the dollar."
In other currencies, the euro slipped against the greenback to $1.1006 EUR=EBSafter Monday's data showed German industrial production in June dropped more strongly than forecast, falling 1.5% compared with the previous month.
Investors are also starting to focus on upcoming U.S. and Chinese inflation data. U.S. data out on Thursday is expected to show July core inflation at 4.7% on an annual basis. China will report July inflation on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.
The dollar was last 0.2% higher against the offshore Chinese yuan CNH=D3 at 7.2024.
Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2783. Last Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a 15-year peak of 5.25%.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (1902 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.0200
102.0600
-0.03%
-1.420%
+102.3800
+101.9600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1007
$1.1012
-0.05%
+2.73%
+$1.1026
+$1.0966
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
142.4150
141.7600
+0.47%
+8.63%
+142.5750
+141.5200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
156.77
156.05
+0.46%
+11.74%
+156.8500
+155.8200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8729
0.8729
+0.01%
-5.59%
+0.8773
+0.8730
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2783
$1.2752
+0.25%
+5.70%
+$1.2788
+$1.2714
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3365
1.3383
-0.15%
-1.37%
+1.3399
+1.3340
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6574
$0.6571
+0.05%
-3.56%
+$0.6593
+$0.6555
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9608
0.9608
+0.00%
-2.90%
+0.9627
+0.9604
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8609
0.8633
-0.25%
-2.66%
+0.8640
+0.8607
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6108
$0.6098
+0.16%
-3.80%
+$0.6117
+$0.6087
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.1390
10.1150
+0.37%
+3.44%
+10.2000
+10.1190
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.1643
11.1511
+0.12%
+6.39%
+11.1927
+11.1239
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5774
10.5766
-0.05%
+1.63%
+10.6537
+10.5735
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6433
11.6490
-0.05%
+4.43%
+11.6904
+11.6332
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore
