FOREX-US dollar gains after solid batch of economic data

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday after another round of solid data, which showed lower than expected U.S. initial jobless claims in the latest week and a milder-than-expected fall in a business index from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

The dollar index rose 0.4% to 103.33 =USD after the economic numbers.

