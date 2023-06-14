FOREX-US dollar falls, but off four-week lows, as Fed signals more rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points (bps) by end-December.
The dollar index was last down 0.3% at 103.01 =USD after hitting a four-week low of 102.66 in the session.
The euro pared gains and last traded at $1.0827 EUR=EBS, up 0.3%. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.2% to 139.905 JPY=EBS.
The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in a unanimous policy statement issued at the end of its latest two-day meeting, said "holding the target (interest rate) range steady at this meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."
While signaling more rate increases, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press briefing that the U.S. central bank was from its target on the benchmark fed funds rate.
U.S. central bank forecasts showed most policymakers believe they will need to tighten monetary policy further.
Officials now expect the fed funds rate to top out at 5.6% this year, implying two more 25 bps increases in 2023, up from the 5.1% estimate in the last set of forecasts released in March.
"As much as inflation is moving in the right direction, it is moving slowly, and the Fed remains frustrated with its inability to move the needle on the unemployment rate," said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York, in emailed comments.
"The biggest surprise in the statement and SEP (summary of economic projections) is not the pause or the intent to resume hiking, it is the amount the Fed wants to hike."
Low cited St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's comment last month that he saw at least another 50 basis-point increase.
"James Bullard came across as most hawkish a couple of weeks ago. ... Turns out, he is smack in the consensus."
Traders added to bets, now at more than 70%, the Fed will raise rates again next month after skipping a hike in June. FEDWATCH
"If we compare it to the last time interest rates were at 5.25%, it may well be the case that rates remain here for a while," said Srijan Katyal, global head of strategy and trading services at international brokerage firm ADSS, by email.
He noted that in 2006, the fed funds rate stood at 5.25% from July 2006 to August 2007 before being cut in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The Fed's decision was supported by a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in May, with the annual increase in producer inflation being the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years.
Data out Tuesday showed the U.S. consumer price index edged up 0.1% last month after increasing 0.4% in April. In the 12 months to May, the CPI climbed 4.0%, the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021.
The European Central Bank's rate decision is up next on Thursday, with markets pricing in a 25 basis-point hike and another in July before a pause for the rest of the year.
The Bank of Japan, due to announce a monetary policy decision on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish stance and yield curve control settings.
Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2660, after hitting its highest since April 2022 of $1.2699. The chances of the Bank of England delivering a half-point rise when it meets next week have reached 20% surprisingly strong wage-growth data on Tuesday.
Currency bid prices at 3:53PM (1953 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.0100
103.3000
-0.27%
-0.464%
+103.4000
+102.6600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0827
$1.0793
+0.32%
+1.05%
+$1.0865
+$1.0774
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.8600
140.2400
-0.27%
+6.68%
+140.2600
+139.2900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
151.42
151.33
+0.06%
+7.93%
+151.5400
+150.9300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9012
0.9053
-0.41%
-2.50%
+0.9060
+0.8966
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2662
$1.2612
+0.40%
+4.71%
+$1.2699
+$1.2601
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3332
1.3317
+0.11%
-1.61%
+1.3352
+1.3272
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6793
$0.6768
+0.37%
-0.34%
+$0.6835
+$0.6756
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9756
0.9768
-0.12%
-1.38%
+0.9772
+0.9731
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8549
0.8556
-0.08%
-3.34%
+0.8561
+0.8542
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6211
$0.6150
+0.99%
-2.19%
+$0.6236
+$0.6144
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6440
10.6490
-0.08%
+8.42%
+10.7290
+10.5280
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5296
11.4811
+0.42%
+9.87%
+11.6090
+11.4201
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7259
10.6783
+0.83%
+3.06%
+10.7905
+10.6463
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6094
11.5137
+0.83%
+4.12%
+11.6188
+11.5006
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Lisa Shumaker and Richard Chang)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net/))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.