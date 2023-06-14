FOREX-US dollar falls, but moves off four-week lows, as Fed flags more rate rises

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Wednesday, but edged higher from four-week lows, after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points by end-December.
The dollar index was last down 0.2% at 103.12 =USD, after hitting four-week lows earlier in the session.
The euro pared gains and was last traded at $1.0822 EUR=EBS, up 0.3%. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 139.735 JPY=EBS.
U.S. central bank forecasts showed most policymakers believe they will need to tighten monetary policy further.
Officials now expect the fed funds rate to top out at 5.6% this year, implying two more 25 basis point increases in 2023, up from the 5.1% they projected in the last set of forecasts released in March.
"The slowdown of US inflation in May to 4% has provided the Federal Reserve with the confidence to pause rate hikes at the 5%-5.25% range following 10 straight rate increases since March last year," said Srijan Katyal, global head of strategy and trading services at international brokerage firm ADSS, in emailed comments.
"While there are signs that the worst of the inflationary pressures are behind us, Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that rates may yet go higher later this year if inflation remains sticky. On the other hand, if we compare it to the last time interest rates were at 5.25%, it may well be the case that rates remain here for a while."
He noted that in 2006, the fed funds rate stood at 5.25% from July 2006 to August 2007 before being cut in the wake of the global financial crisis.
Traders added to bets, now at nearly 70% the Fed will raise rates again next month after skipping a hike in June. FEDWATCH
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:40PM (1840 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.0400
103.3000
-0.23%
-0.435%
+103.4000
+102.6600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0822
$1.0793
+0.30%
+1.03%
+$1.0865
+$1.0774
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.8250
140.2400
-0.27%
+6.67%
+140.2600
+139.2900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
151.31
151.33
-0.01%
+7.85%
+151.5100
+150.9300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9003
0.9053
-0.54%
-2.62%
+0.9060
+0.8966
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2657
$1.2612
+0.38%
+4.68%
+$1.2699
+$1.2601
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3329
1.3317
+0.08%
-1.63%
+1.3352
+1.3272
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6791
$0.6768
+0.33%
-0.38%
+$0.6835
+$0.6756
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9743
0.9768
-0.26%
-1.54%
+0.9772
+0.9731
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8548
0.8556
-0.09%
-3.36%
+0.8561
+0.8542
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6199
$0.6150
+0.79%
-2.39%
+$0.6236
+$0.6144
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6600
10.6490
+0.20%
+8.72%
+10.7290
+10.5280
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5311
11.4811
+0.44%
+9.89%
+11.6090
+11.4201
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7380
10.6783
+0.49%
+3.17%
+10.7905
+10.6463
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.5700
11.5137
+0.49%
+3.77%
+11.5895
+11.5006
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
