FOREX-US dollar falls, but moves off four-week lows, as Fed flags more rate rises

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Wednesday, but edged higher from four-week lows, after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points by end-December.

The dollar index was last down 0.2% at 103.12 =USD, after hitting four-week lows earlier in the session.

The euro pared gains and was last traded at $1.0822 EUR=EBS, up 0.3%. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 139.735 JPY=EBS.

U.S. central bank forecasts showed most policymakers believe they will need to tighten monetary policy further.

Officials now expect the fed funds rate to top out at 5.6% this year, implying two more 25 basis point increases in 2023, up from the 5.1% they projected in the last set of forecasts released in March.

"The slowdown of US inflation in May to 4% has provided the Federal Reserve with the confidence to pause rate hikes at the 5%-5.25% range following 10 straight rate increases since March last year," said Srijan Katyal, global head of strategy and trading services at international brokerage firm ADSS, in emailed comments.

"While there are signs that the worst of the inflationary pressures are behind us, Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that rates may yet go higher later this year if inflation remains sticky. On the other hand, if we compare it to the last time interest rates were at 5.25%, it may well be the case that rates remain here for a while."

He noted that in 2006, the fed funds rate stood at 5.25% from July 2006 to August 2007 before being cut in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Traders added to bets, now at nearly 70% the Fed will raise rates again next month after skipping a hike in June. FEDWATCH

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:40PM (1840 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.0400

103.3000

-0.23%

-0.435%

+103.4000

+102.6600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0822

$1.0793

+0.30%

+1.03%

+$1.0865

+$1.0774

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.8250

140.2400

-0.27%

+6.67%

+140.2600

+139.2900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

151.31

151.33

-0.01%

+7.85%

+151.5100

+150.9300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9003

0.9053

-0.54%

-2.62%

+0.9060

+0.8966

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2657

$1.2612

+0.38%

+4.68%

+$1.2699

+$1.2601

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3329

1.3317

+0.08%

-1.63%

+1.3352

+1.3272

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6791

$0.6768

+0.33%

-0.38%

+$0.6835

+$0.6756

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9743

0.9768

-0.26%

-1.54%

+0.9772

+0.9731

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8548

0.8556

-0.09%

-3.36%

+0.8561

+0.8542

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6199

$0.6150

+0.79%

-2.39%

+$0.6236

+$0.6144

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6600

10.6490

+0.20%

+8.72%

+10.7290

+10.5280

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5311

11.4811

+0.44%

+9.89%

+11.6090

+11.4201

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7380

10.6783

+0.49%

+3.17%

+10.7905

+10.6463

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5700

11.5137

+0.49%

+3.77%

+11.5895

+11.5006

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.