FOREX-US dollar falls against most currencies as rate cut view weighs

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid against most major currencies on Monday, with a measure tracking the greenback's value on track for its biggest monthly drop in a year, weighed down by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates by the first half of next year.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped 0.1% to 103.37 and was headed for a monthly loss of more than 3%, its worst performance since November 2022.

Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington, said the increased chances of earlier rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 compared with the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are "combining to pressure the dollar today."

Investors are also looking to a slew of events and data this week that could determine the future path of interest rates globally.

A postponed OPEC+ meeting, the release of the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - as well as consumer price data in the euro zone and Australia fill this week's calendar. The market is also eyeing a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) data.

In other currencies, the euro was little changed against the dollar at $1.0937 EUR=EBS. On the month, the euro has gained about 3.4%, on pace for its largest monthly rise in a year.

Europe's single currency showed little reaction to ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks on Monday that euro zone inflation pressures are easing but wage growth is still strong, so the ECB's fight to contain price growth is .

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 148.885 yen JPY=EBS. For the month of November, the U.S. currency has fallen nearly 2%, on pace for its biggest monthly fall since February.

The dollar extended losses after data showed U.S. new home sales fell more than expected in October, dropping 5.6% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units. September's sales pace was revised lower to 719,000 units from the previously reported 759,000 units.

"I don't see much potential for a turnaround until later this week when Q3 GDP (gross domestic product) numbers are released Wednesday morning," said Monex's Given.

"If the U.S. economy can show sustained growth, rather than a sudden sharp downturn as some major economists have predicted, we could see a reversal and some dollar strength to end the month."

Elsewhere, the British pound GBP=D3 rose against the weaker dollar to more than a two-month high of $1.2644, extending its gains from last week following data showing that British companies unexpectedly reported a marginal return to growth in November after three months of contraction.

The pound was last up 0.1% at $1.2621.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 climbed to more than a three-month high against the greenback of US$0.6614, while the New Zealand currencyNZD=D3was up 0.2% to US$0.6091 before the RBNZ interest rate decision on Wednesday. The RBNZ is expected to keep its official cash rate unchanged at 5.5%, as it has been since the last adjustment in May.

In China, the yuan slipped after the official midpoint snapped five straight sessions of strengthening, with the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS last at 7.1528 per dollar.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 fell 0.2% to 7.1623 per dollar.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:46AM (1546 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.4100

103.4300

+0.00%

-0.077%

+103.5300

+103.2100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0932

$1.0934

-0.01%

+2.03%

+$1.0959

+$1.0925

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

148.9100

149.4700

-0.38%

+13.57%

+149.6650

+148.6450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

162.79

163.52

-0.45%

+16.03%

+163.7100

+162.5400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8814

0.8815

-0.02%

-4.69%

+0.8828

+0.8794

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2605

$1.2605

+0.00%

+4.23%

+$1.2644

+$1.2592

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3646

1.3648

-0.03%

+0.70%

+1.3661

+1.3623

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6592

$0.6585

+0.12%

-3.28%

+$0.6614

+$0.6567

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9634

0.9652

-0.19%

-2.64%

+0.9659

+0.9623

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8671

0.8673

-0.06%

-1.96%

+0.8688

+0.8658

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6089

$0.6082

+0.13%

-4.09%

+$0.6103

+$0.6063

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6870

10.7050

-0.15%

+8.92%

+10.7330

+10.6670

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6859

11.7216

-0.30%

+11.36%

+11.7512

+11.6740

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4768

10.4393

+0.53%

+0.66%

+10.4849

+10.4056

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.4484

11.3883

+0.53%

+2.72%

+11.4585

+11.3933

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra, Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

