FOREX-US dollar falls against most currencies as rate cut view weighs

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Samuel Indyk
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid against most major currencies on Monday, with a measure tracking the greenback's value on track for its biggest monthly drop in a year, weighed down by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates by the first half of next year.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped 0.1% to 103.37 and was headed for a monthly loss of more than 3%, its worst performance since November 2022.
Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington, said the increased chances of earlier rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 compared with the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are "combining to pressure the dollar today."
Investors are also looking to a slew of events and data this week that could determine the future path of interest rates globally.
A postponed OPEC+ meeting, the release of the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - as well as consumer price data in the euro zone and Australia fill this week's calendar. The market is also eyeing a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) data.
In other currencies, the euro was little changed against the dollar at $1.0937 EUR=EBS. On the month, the euro has gained about 3.4%, on pace for its largest monthly rise in a year.
Europe's single currency showed little reaction to ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks on Monday that euro zone inflation pressures are easing but wage growth is still strong, so the ECB's fight to contain price growth is .
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 148.885 yen JPY=EBS. For the month of November, the U.S. currency has fallen nearly 2%, on pace for its biggest monthly fall since February.
The dollar extended losses after data showed U.S. new home sales fell more than expected in October, dropping 5.6% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units. September's sales pace was revised lower to 719,000 units from the previously reported 759,000 units.
"I don't see much potential for a turnaround until later this week when Q3 GDP (gross domestic product) numbers are released Wednesday morning," said Monex's Given.
"If the U.S. economy can show sustained growth, rather than a sudden sharp downturn as some major economists have predicted, we could see a reversal and some dollar strength to end the month."
Elsewhere, the British pound GBP=D3 rose against the weaker dollar to more than a two-month high of $1.2644, extending its gains from last week following data showing that British companies unexpectedly reported a marginal return to growth in November after three months of contraction.
The pound was last up 0.1% at $1.2621.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 climbed to more than a three-month high against the greenback of US$0.6614, while the New Zealand currencyNZD=D3was up 0.2% to US$0.6091 before the RBNZ interest rate decision on Wednesday. The RBNZ is expected to keep its official cash rate unchanged at 5.5%, as it has been since the last adjustment in May.
In China, the yuan slipped after the official midpoint snapped five straight sessions of strengthening, with the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS last at 7.1528 per dollar.
Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 fell 0.2% to 7.1623 per dollar.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:46AM (1546 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.4100
103.4300
+0.00%
-0.077%
+103.5300
+103.2100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0932
$1.0934
-0.01%
+2.03%
+$1.0959
+$1.0925
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
148.9100
149.4700
-0.38%
+13.57%
+149.6650
+148.6450
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
162.79
163.52
-0.45%
+16.03%
+163.7100
+162.5400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8814
0.8815
-0.02%
-4.69%
+0.8828
+0.8794
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2605
$1.2605
+0.00%
+4.23%
+$1.2644
+$1.2592
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3646
1.3648
-0.03%
+0.70%
+1.3661
+1.3623
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6592
$0.6585
+0.12%
-3.28%
+$0.6614
+$0.6567
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9634
0.9652
-0.19%
-2.64%
+0.9659
+0.9623
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8671
0.8673
-0.06%
-1.96%
+0.8688
+0.8658
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6089
$0.6082
+0.13%
-4.09%
+$0.6103
+$0.6063
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6870
10.7050
-0.15%
+8.92%
+10.7330
+10.6670
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.6859
11.7216
-0.30%
+11.36%
+11.7512
+11.6740
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4768
10.4393
+0.53%
+0.66%
+10.4849
+10.4056
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.4484
11.3883
+0.53%
+2.72%
+11.4585
+11.3933
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra, Mark Potter and Paul Simao)
