FOREX-US dollar falls after weaker-than-expected jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar on Friday fell to its lowest since September after data showed the world's largest economy created fewer jobs than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to pause hiking interest rates again at the December meeting.
The dollar index dropped 0.6% to 105.437 =USD. Against the yen, the dollar slid 0.7% to 149.44 yen JPY=EBS.
Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month. The numbers for September were revised lower to show 297,000 jobs created instead of 336,000 as previously reported.
"The strongest argument for the Fed to abandon its tightening bias is that wage growth continues to slow," wrote Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist, at Capital Economics, in an note after the jobs report.
"Overall, we suspect the softening in labour market conditions has much further to run and still expect the Fed to be cutting interest rates again in the first half of next year."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:53AM (1253 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.2900
106.2000
-0.84%
1.739%
+106.2200
+105.2300
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0710
$1.0623
+0.82%
-0.05%
+$1.0720
+$1.0616
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
149.4050
150.4700
-0.70%
+13.96%
+150.5150
+149.2950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
160.00
159.79
+0.13%
+14.04%
+160.1100
+159.6100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8995
0.9060
-0.70%
-2.70%
+0.9074
+0.8990
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2309
$1.2202
+0.88%
+1.78%
+$1.2317
+$1.2185
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3699
1.3738
-0.28%
+1.11%
+1.3760
+1.3693
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6495
$0.6434
+0.97%
-4.69%
+$0.6504
+$0.6420
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9632
0.9623
+0.09%
-2.66%
+0.9645
+0.9616
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8698
0.8703
-0.06%
-1.65%
+0.8721
+0.8701
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5974
$0.5894
+1.35%
-5.92%
+$0.5983
+$0.5885
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
11.0590
11.1590
-0.93%
+12.65%
+11.1790
+11.0550
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.8424
11.8470
-0.04%
+12.85%
+11.9021
+11.8350
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.9502
11.1063
-0.58%
+5.21%
+11.1230
+10.9488
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.7300
11.7983
-0.58%
+5.21%
+11.8115
+11.7291
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Christina Fincher)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
