FOREX-US dollar falls after weaker-than-expected jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar on Friday fell to its lowest since September after data showed the world's largest economy created fewer jobs than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to pause hiking interest rates again at the December meeting.

The dollar index dropped 0.6% to 105.437 =USD. Against the yen, the dollar slid 0.7% to 149.44 yen JPY=EBS.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month. The numbers for September were revised lower to show 297,000 jobs created instead of 336,000 as previously reported.

"The strongest argument for the Fed to abandon its tightening bias is that wage growth continues to slow," wrote Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist, at Capital Economics, in an note after the jobs report.

"Overall, we suspect the softening in labour market conditions has much further to run and still expect the Fed to be cutting interest rates again in the first half of next year."

Currency bid prices at 8:53AM (1253 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.2900

106.2000

-0.84%

1.739%

+106.2200

+105.2300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0710

$1.0623

+0.82%

-0.05%

+$1.0720

+$1.0616

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.4050

150.4700

-0.70%

+13.96%

+150.5150

+149.2950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

160.00

159.79

+0.13%

+14.04%

+160.1100

+159.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8995

0.9060

-0.70%

-2.70%

+0.9074

+0.8990

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2309

$1.2202

+0.88%

+1.78%

+$1.2317

+$1.2185

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3699

1.3738

-0.28%

+1.11%

+1.3760

+1.3693

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6495

$0.6434

+0.97%

-4.69%

+$0.6504

+$0.6420

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9632

0.9623

+0.09%

-2.66%

+0.9645

+0.9616

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8698

0.8703

-0.06%

-1.65%

+0.8721

+0.8701

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5974

$0.5894

+1.35%

-5.92%

+$0.5983

+$0.5885

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.0590

11.1590

-0.93%

+12.65%

+11.1790

+11.0550

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8424

11.8470

-0.04%

+12.85%

+11.9021

+11.8350

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9502

11.1063

-0.58%

+5.21%

+11.1230

+10.9488

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.7300

11.7983

-0.58%

+5.21%

+11.8115

+11.7291

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

