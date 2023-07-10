FOREX-US dollar drops to three-week low as Fed rate hikes nearly done

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar sank to a three-week low on Monday after comments by Federal Reserve officials reinforced market expectations that the U.S. central bank is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The Fed, however, is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points this month despite Friday's data showing U.S. job gains were the smallest in 2-1/2 years. The expected rate hike in July would follow a Fed pause in June.

Several Fed officials led by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Monday said the central bank likely will need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation that remains persistently high, but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, slid 0.3% to 101.98, a three-week low.

The euro rose to three-month peaks of $1.0997 versus the dollar and last changed hands at $1.0995 EUR=EBS, up 0.2%.

Against the yen, the greenback fell as low as 141.32 yen JPY=EBS, the lowest since June 21. It was last down 0.6% at 141.335. It slid nearly 1.3% last Friday after U.S. increased 209,000 in June, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

"The weaker pressure on the dollar has ... been hard to square from a relative rates and growth standpoint," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in London.

"U.S. growth has outperformed expectations, while Europe and China have underperformed. I think the U.S. economy is stronger than we give it credit for," Nelson added.

Details in Friday's employment report reflecting persistently strong wage growth underscored market pricing of a further rate hike later this month, even if once-expected cuts later in 2023 now seem unlikely.

With U.S. nonfarm payrolls out of the way, attention turns to U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. Expectations are for core CPI to have risen 5% on an annual basis in June.

Meanwhile, Norway's crown, the second-weakest performing currency in the G10 this year, strengthened after data showed core inflation continued to rise in June and hit a fresh record.

The Norwegian crown firmed against the dollar and euro following Norway's inflation data. The dollar was last down 1% at 10.493 NOK=D3, while the euro dropped nearly 1% to 11.5363 EURNOK=D3.

The Chinese yuan slumped against the dollar after weak inflation numbers in the world's second-largest economy.

Data on Monday showed factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in 7-1/2 years in June and consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021, fueling hopes for further support measures from Chinese authorities.

The U.S. dollar was last little changed versus the offshore yuan CNH=D3 at 7.230.

The weak Chinese data dragged down the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.2% to US$0.6677, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 reversed losses to trade 0.1% higher to US$0.6215.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9700

102.2900

-0.30%

-1.469%

+102.5600

+101.9700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0997

$1.0969

+0.26%

+2.64%

+$1.1000

+$1.0944

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

141.3050

142.2200

-0.65%

+7.77%

+142.9950

+141.2950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

155.39

155.84

-0.29%

+10.76%

+156.6700

+155.3400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8855

0.8891

-0.41%

-4.24%

+0.8918

+0.8854

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2855

$1.2841

+0.12%

+6.31%

+$1.2857

+$1.2751

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3280

1.3279

+0.00%

-1.99%

+1.3304

+1.3269

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6676

$0.6693

-0.25%

-2.06%

+$0.6696

+$0.6624

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9738

0.9750

-0.12%

-1.59%

+0.9762

+0.9739

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8552

0.8541

+0.13%

-3.30%

+0.8584

+0.8542

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6215

$0.6209

+0.13%

-2.09%

+$0.6218

+$0.6167

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4940

10.6230

-1.02%

+7.14%

+10.6730

+10.5150

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5389

11.6479

-0.94%

+9.96%

+11.6920

+11.5383

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7648

10.8193

-0.10%

+3.43%

+10.8695

+10.7660

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.8386

11.8503

-0.10%

+6.14%

+11.8985

+11.8380

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Ed Osmond, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Will Dunham and Sharon Singleton)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

