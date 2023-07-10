FOREX-US dollar drops to three-week low as Fed rate hikes nearly done

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar sank to a three-week low on Monday after comments by Federal Reserve officials reinforced market expectations that the U.S. central bank is near the end of its tightening cycle.
The Fed, however, is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points this month despite Friday's data showing U.S. job gains were the smallest in 2-1/2 years. The expected rate hike in July would follow a Fed pause in June.
Several Fed officials led by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Monday said the central bank likely will need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation that remains persistently high, but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.
In afternoon trading, the dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, slid 0.3% to 101.98, a three-week low.
The euro rose to three-month peaks of $1.0997 versus the dollar and last changed hands at $1.0995 EUR=EBS, up 0.2%.
Against the yen, the greenback fell as low as 141.32 yen JPY=EBS, the lowest since June 21. It was last down 0.6% at 141.335. It slid nearly 1.3% last Friday after U.S. increased 209,000 in June, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.
"The weaker pressure on the dollar has ... been hard to square from a relative rates and growth standpoint," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in London.
"U.S. growth has outperformed expectations, while Europe and China have underperformed. I think the U.S. economy is stronger than we give it credit for," Nelson added.
Details in Friday's employment report reflecting persistently strong wage growth underscored market pricing of a further rate hike later this month, even if once-expected cuts later in 2023 now seem unlikely.
With U.S. nonfarm payrolls out of the way, attention turns to U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. Expectations are for core CPI to have risen 5% on an annual basis in June.
Meanwhile, Norway's crown, the second-weakest performing currency in the G10 this year, strengthened after data showed core inflation continued to rise in June and hit a fresh record.
The Norwegian crown firmed against the dollar and euro following Norway's inflation data. The dollar was last down 1% at 10.493 NOK=D3, while the euro dropped nearly 1% to 11.5363 EURNOK=D3.
The Chinese yuan slumped against the dollar after weak inflation numbers in the world's second-largest economy.
Data on Monday showed factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in 7-1/2 years in June and consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021, fueling hopes for further support measures from Chinese authorities.
The U.S. dollar was last little changed versus the offshore yuan CNH=D3 at 7.230.
The weak Chinese data dragged down the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.
The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.2% to US$0.6677, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 reversed losses to trade 0.1% higher to US$0.6215.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.9700
102.2900
-0.30%
-1.469%
+102.5600
+101.9700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0997
$1.0969
+0.26%
+2.64%
+$1.1000
+$1.0944
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
141.3050
142.2200
-0.65%
+7.77%
+142.9950
+141.2950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
155.39
155.84
-0.29%
+10.76%
+156.6700
+155.3400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8855
0.8891
-0.41%
-4.24%
+0.8918
+0.8854
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2855
$1.2841
+0.12%
+6.31%
+$1.2857
+$1.2751
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3280
1.3279
+0.00%
-1.99%
+1.3304
+1.3269
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6676
$0.6693
-0.25%
-2.06%
+$0.6696
+$0.6624
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9738
0.9750
-0.12%
-1.59%
+0.9762
+0.9739
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8552
0.8541
+0.13%
-3.30%
+0.8584
+0.8542
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6215
$0.6209
+0.13%
-2.09%
+$0.6218
+$0.6167
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.4940
10.6230
-1.02%
+7.14%
+10.6730
+10.5150
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5389
11.6479
-0.94%
+9.96%
+11.6920
+11.5383
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7648
10.8193
-0.10%
+3.43%
+10.8695
+10.7660
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.8386
11.8503
-0.10%
+6.14%
+11.8985
+11.8380
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Ed Osmond, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Will Dunham and Sharon Singleton)
