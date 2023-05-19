FOREX-US dollar drops after Fed's Powell hints at June pause

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a moderately dovish stance, contrary to market expectations, saying that given how credit condition have tightened, the U.S. central bank may not need raise interest rates as much.
Tighter credit conditions mean that "our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals," Powell said at a central bank conference in Washington.
"Powell was not overtly dovish, but he definitely was not hawkish," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management, at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto.
"So you're seeing bond market cover hawkish bets, same thing with FX. This derails upside momentum in the dollar going into the weekend."
Fed officials this week have more or less pushed against rate-pause bets for June given persistently high inflation.
Following Powell's comments, the rate futures market has priced in a roughly 21% chance that the Fed raises the benchmark rate at its June meeting by 25 basis points, with the majority of traders factoring in a pause. The rate-hike bet was nearly 40% before the Fed chairman spoke.
The dollar index =USD fell 0.24% to 103.08, after hitting seven-week peaks the previous session. On the week, the dollar posted a 0.6% gain.
The dollar slid 0.7% against the yen to 137.76 yen JPY=EBS, having risen to a six-month peak of 138.745 earlier.
At the same time, negotiations between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden's administration about lifting the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling have been paused, the lead Republican negotiator said while the White House said a deal remains possible.
"Until people are willing to have difficult conversations about how you can actually move forward and do the right thing we're not going to sit here and talk," Representative Garret Graves, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's designated lead negotiator in talks, told reporters as he walked out of talks on Friday.
The news undermined the dollar.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 12:20PM (1620 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.1200
103.5000
-0.35%
-0.358%
+103.6200
+102.9900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0812
$1.0771
+0.40%
+0.92%
+$1.0827
+$1.0760
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
137.8700
138.7150
-0.65%
+5.11%
+138.7000
+137.4350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.07
149.37
-0.20%
+6.25%
+149.7900
+148.7300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8996
0.9052
-0.63%
-2.73%
+0.9058
+0.8976
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2456
$1.2409
+0.39%
+3.01%
+$1.2483
+$1.2393
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3517
1.3502
+0.11%
-0.24%
+1.3523
+1.3469
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6657
$0.6622
+0.54%
-2.33%
+$0.6675
+$0.6618
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9724
0.9747
-0.24%
-1.73%
+0.9751
+0.9714
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8678
0.8678
+0.00%
-1.88%
+0.8696
+0.8669
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6282
$0.6225
+0.93%
-1.05%
+$0.6305
+$0.6224
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.8580
10.9200
-0.54%
+10.67%
+10.9380
+10.8190
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7405
11.7474
-0.06%
+11.88%
+11.7781
+11.6800
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5172
10.5512
-0.11%
+1.05%
+10.5822
+10.5059
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3640
11.3768
-0.11%
+1.92%
+11.3948
+11.3487
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan and Daniel Wallis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
