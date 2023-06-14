FOREX-US dollar cuts losses after Fed keeps rates unchanged

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar cut losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points by end-December.

The dollar index was last little changed on the day at 103.23 =USD, after hitting four-week lows earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.