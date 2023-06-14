News & Insights

FOREX-US dollar cuts losses after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar cut losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points by end-December.

The dollar index was last little changed on the day at 103.23 =USD, after hitting four-week lows earlier in the session.

