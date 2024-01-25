FOREX-US Dollar briefly falls after GDP data, last little changed

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar briefly fell on Thursday, but last traded little changed, after data showed the world's largest economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the fourth quarter, suggesting the Federal Reserve would be in no rush to cut interest rates amid a generally stable economy.

The dollar index was last flat at 103.27 =USD, after earlier dipping to as low as 103.13.

Data showed on Thursday gross domestic product in the last quarter increased at a 3.3% annualized rate, which is the advance GDP estimate of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

