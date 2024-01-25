News & Insights

US Markets

FOREX-US Dollar briefly falls after GDP data, last little changed

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

January 25, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar briefly fell on Thursday, but last traded little changed, after data showed the world's largest economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the fourth quarter, suggesting the Federal Reserve would be in no rush to cut interest rates amid a generally stable economy.

The dollar index was last flat at 103.27 =USD, after earlier dipping to as low as 103.13.

Data showed on Thursday gross domestic product in the last quarter increased at a 3.3% annualized rate, which is the advance GDP estimate of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.