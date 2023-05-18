FOREX-US dollar advances to seven-week peak after data, debt ceiling hopes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to fresh seven-week peaks on Thursday after another round of solid economic data further pared back bets on easing by the Federal Reserve and amid market optimism about U.S. debt ceiling deal to avert a potential default.

Thursday's reports showed lower-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims of 242,000 in the latest week, compared with forecasts of 254,000.

Another piece of data indicated a milder-than-expected fall in a business index to -10.4 from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. Markets were forecasting contraction of -19.8.

The dollar index touched a new seven-week high of 103.38, and was last up 0.5% at 103.34 =USD after the economic numbers.

Against the yen, the dollar rose to a fresh five-month peak of 138.39 after the data and was last up 0.5% at 138.35 JPY=EBS.

Traders are pricing in around a 20% chance that the Federal Reserve raises its interest rate at its June meeting. Around a month ago, markets were pricing in around a 20% chance of a cut.

The rate traders have priced for the Fed's December meeting stands at 4.525%, implying around 55 basis points of easing by year-end, down around 5 basis points from the day before.

The focus was also on debt ceiling talks.

President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, having agreed a day earlier to negotiate directly after a months-long standoff.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:00AM (1300 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.3300

102.8900

+0.44%

-0.155%

+103.3800

+102.7900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0790

$1.0839

-0.44%

+0.70%

+$1.0848

+$1.0786

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.2950

137.7050

+0.42%

+5.48%

+138.3900

+137.2850

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.21

149.22

-0.01%

+6.36%

+149.3100

+148.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9019

0.8986

+0.38%

-2.45%

+0.9022

+0.8982

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2421

$1.2487

-0.52%

+2.72%

+$1.2493

+$1.2415

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3484

1.3456

+0.20%

-0.49%

+1.3485

+1.3457

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6620

$0.6659

-0.56%

-2.85%

+$0.6668

+$0.6621

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9731

0.9739

-0.08%

-1.64%

+0.9745

+0.9726

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8684

0.8680

+0.05%

-1.82%

+0.8701

+0.8679

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6221

$0.6248

-0.40%

-1.99%

+$0.6269

+$0.6221

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.8930

10.7630

+1.28%

+11.08%

+10.9000

+10.8030

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7461

11.6749

+0.61%

+11.93%

+11.7590

+11.6680

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5467

10.4458

+0.51%

+1.33%

+10.5493

+10.4405

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3808

11.3227

+0.51%

+2.03%

+11.3812

+11.3210

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)

