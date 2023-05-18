FOREX-US dollar advances to seven-week peak after data, debt ceiling hopes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to fresh seven-week peaks on Thursday after another round of solid economic data further pared back bets on easing by the Federal Reserve and amid market optimism about U.S. debt ceiling deal to avert a potential default.
Thursday's reports showed lower-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims of 242,000 in the latest week, compared with forecasts of 254,000.
Another piece of data indicated a milder-than-expected fall in a business index to -10.4 from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. Markets were forecasting contraction of -19.8.
The dollar index touched a new seven-week high of 103.38, and was last up 0.5% at 103.34 =USD after the economic numbers.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to a fresh five-month peak of 138.39 after the data and was last up 0.5% at 138.35 JPY=EBS.
Traders are pricing in around a 20% chance that the Federal Reserve raises its interest rate at its June meeting. Around a month ago, markets were pricing in around a 20% chance of a cut.
The rate traders have priced for the Fed's December meeting stands at 4.525%, implying around 55 basis points of easing by year-end, down around 5 basis points from the day before.
The focus was also on debt ceiling talks.
President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, having agreed a day earlier to negotiate directly after a months-long standoff.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:00AM (1300 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.3300
102.8900
+0.44%
-0.155%
+103.3800
+102.7900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0790
$1.0839
-0.44%
+0.70%
+$1.0848
+$1.0786
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.2950
137.7050
+0.42%
+5.48%
+138.3900
+137.2850
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.21
149.22
-0.01%
+6.36%
+149.3100
+148.7800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9019
0.8986
+0.38%
-2.45%
+0.9022
+0.8982
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2421
$1.2487
-0.52%
+2.72%
+$1.2493
+$1.2415
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3484
1.3456
+0.20%
-0.49%
+1.3485
+1.3457
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6620
$0.6659
-0.56%
-2.85%
+$0.6668
+$0.6621
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9731
0.9739
-0.08%
-1.64%
+0.9745
+0.9726
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8684
0.8680
+0.05%
-1.82%
+0.8701
+0.8679
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6221
$0.6248
-0.40%
-1.99%
+$0.6269
+$0.6221
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.8930
10.7630
+1.28%
+11.08%
+10.9000
+10.8030
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7461
11.6749
+0.61%
+11.93%
+11.7590
+11.6680
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5467
10.4458
+0.51%
+1.33%
+10.5493
+10.4405
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3808
11.3227
+0.51%
+2.03%
+11.3812
+11.3210
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
