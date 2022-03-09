FOREX-Unloved euro catches a breath ahead of ECB

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - The battered euro took a breather on Wednesday ahead of this week's central bank meeting, while commodity currencies eased from recent peaks as investors reckoned war-driven surges in energy, grains and metals could crimp long-term demand.

The euro EUR=EBS hovered around $1.0913 in Asia, its modest recovery from Monday's 22-month low of $1.0806, helped by a Bloomberg News report that cited unnamed officials and said the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance.

Such a move could mean stimulus and a step toward a fiscal union. But details were scant and analysts also said the euro is unlikely to rise much while there is so much worry about the war in Ukraine spreading.

Fighting has not abated and oil futures are climbing again on news of a U.S. ban on Russian oil. MKTS/GLOB

Sterling, which has been sold along with the euro, has barely recovered and was pinned near a 16-month low at $1.3120.

The U.S. dollar index =USD is just below a 22-month peak at 99.015.

"Our near-term pessimism is driven by a view that investor fears that the war could extend beyond the Ukraine's borders will not dissipate quickly," said Standard Chartered's global head of G10 FX research, Stephen Englander.

He expects the euro will fall to $1.06 by the end of the quarter before slowly creeping toward $1.14 by year-end if some kind of agreement to contain fighting is reached, but said it would probably fall below parity if the war were to spread.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday with the spectre of stagflation prompting economists to figure that policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year.

Enthusiasm for commodity currencies as surging export prices boost terms of trade also appears to be wavering since sky high raw material costs also act as a tax on consumers and a brake on world growth.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, steady around $0.7285 on Wednesday, is about 2% below Monday's four-month high of $0.7440. The kiwi NZD=D3, at $0.6814, is about 1.6% beneath its Monday top. AUD/

"Market participants may switch their view from 'buy Australian dollars because commodity prices are high' to 'sell Australian dollars because very high commodity prices will cause demand destruction,'" said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong.

"It is still possible AUD/USD tests $0.7000 before the impact of the war subsides."

Surging oil costs are also dulling the lustre of the yen as a safe-haven, since import spending propelled Japan to its largest current account deficit since 2014 in January. The yen JPY=EBS touched a three-week low of 115.87 on Wednesday.

Russia's onshore currency market is expected to open for the first time this week at 0700 GMT.

The rouble RUB=EBS, along with other Russian assets, has taken a drubbing since Russia launched what it called a "special military operation" last month, and fell as low as 160 per dollar in offshore trade this week, last recovering to 130.

Cryptocurrencies rose on speculation the White House may soften its combative approach to digital assets. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was last up 7% at $41,600 and ether ETH=BTSP was up 5% to $2,720.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week directing the Justice Department, Treasury and other agencies to study the legal and economic ramifications of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0458 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0917

$1.0894

+0.22%

-3.96%

+1.0920

+1.0890

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.8100

115.6300

+0.17%

+0.70%

+115.9150

+115.7000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

126.44

126.01

+0.34%

-2.98%

+126.5500

+126.0100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9285

0.9288

-0.03%

+1.79%

+0.9302

+0.9285

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3119

1.3102

+0.15%

-2.98%

+1.3122

+1.3091

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2873

1.2891

-0.13%

+1.83%

+1.2894

+1.2869

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7286

0.7273

+0.17%

+0.23%

+0.7286

+0.7265

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6814

0.6807

+0.13%

-0.42%

+0.6819

+0.6797

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sam Holmes)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

